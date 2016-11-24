Dartmouth Park area guide: pubs, schools and family homes

Dartmouth Park Road Polly Hancock

Your guide to all the things to do in Dartmouth Park, including the best restaurants, pubs, schools and cultural activities in this corner of NW5. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Dartmouth Park Road meets Boscastle Road Dartmouth Park Road meets Boscastle Road

Welcome to Dartmouth Park

On the sloping streets that rise from Kentish Town to Highgate nestles the desirable Dartmouth Park, abutting Parliament Hill Fields to the west.

Misleadingly, the area isn’t named after a park, although a green space has retrospectively been named after the fact. It was in fact named for the Earl of Dartmouth, who purchased the land in the middle of the 18th century. In the 19th century the 5th Earl of Dartmouth initiated a major house building scheme.

Today, lured by the large family houses close to the Heath and the wealth of good schools within easy reach, buyers migrate from Islington, Belsize Park, Primrose Hill and Hampstead. The area is also popular with young professionals.

Laurier Road meets Boscastle Road Laurier Road meets Boscastle Road

Celebrities

The area of north London is particularly popular with celebrities, so much so that the area where Dartmouth Park Road meets Boscastle Road has been dubbed ‘Celebrity Corner’. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch lives here with his theatre director wife Sophie Hunter. The film director Ken Loach and the novelist Julian Barnes also call Dartmouth Park home, as does former Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins. Comedian collaborators behind The Mighty Boosh Julian Barratt and Noel Fielding live here too, Politicians seem to be drawn to the area. Labour MP Glenda Jackson resides her, along with former party leader Ed Miliband and his wife Justine Thornton, an environmental Lawyer.

Truffles Delicatessen Truffles Delicatessen

Restaurants, pubs and bars

Pickings are rich in Dartmouth Park, with plenty to keep your tastebuds happy.

Best for gourmets… Right on the doorstep is Truffles Delicatessen, boasting what owner Lee Smith reckons are the best cheese boards in London. Pick up some delicious delicacies to delight your dinner party guests or if you simply can’t wait then devour one of their sandwiches on the spot.

Best for fresh juice… pop in to the Village Café on York Rise for their freshly squeezed juice, stay for their Mediterranean breakfast.

Cricks Corner Cafe Cricks Corner Cafe

Best for a coffee… Time Out award winner two years running Cricks Corner also serves hot chocolate, pastries and doughnuts.

Best for pizza… occupying a prime position right by the Heath, El Parco serves crispy thin crust pizzas.

Benham and Reeves tip… Lure Fish Kitchen serves fresh and sustainable seafood grilled, battered or sandwiched between brioche - Ed Milliband takes his kids here!

On Highgate Road leading to Kentish Town there’s not one but two offerings from the Soho House Group. If you want to tuck in to marinated rotisserie chicken then Chicken Shop is your best bet, otherwise Pizza East serves rustic hand made pizzas.

Pizza East, Highgate Road Pizza East, Highgate Road

Dartmouth Park is reknowned for its pubs. Hidden away on Chester Road you will find The Star, which puts an emphasis on locally sourced, seasonal food and has an outdoor patio area for al fresco dining during the warmer months.

Up towards Tufnell Park the Lord Palmerston takes great pride in being an independent pub. They also host regular jazz nights.

Best for a Sunday roast… housed in a historic former coaching house, The Bull and Last draws people from far and near to sample their Sunday Roasts after a walk on the Heath. The bar downstairs has real ale on tap, a bar snacks menu and plenty of treats on hand for any canine companions.

The Star The Star

Shops and culture

Swain’s lane is Dartmouth Park’s main shopping destination, although the Parade is still under development. For artisanal loaves there’s now an outpost of Gail’s, who also serve coffee and cake from their bakery.

Best for handmade… trio of potters Charina Oeser, Tina Forrester and Gregory Tingay sell their handmade wares from their open studio at Dartmouth Park Pottery.

Dartmouth Park Talks hold salons on topics ranging from feminism to the environment, with talks from artists, activists, academics and journalists.

The Bull and Last The Bull and Last

Community spirit shows itself most fully during the York Rise Street Party in September, an annual knees up featuring a fancy dress parade, the NW5 groovy mutt contest, and a Dad’s Disco Dance off plus stalls from local businesses and live music

Things to do with children

The Highgate Newtown Community Centre is a not for profit organisation running sports and art activities for children, young adults and adults alike. They run classes on everything from gymnastics to woodworking

Dartmouth Park Pottery Dartmouth Park Pottery

Set in an Edwardian building, Highgate Library on Chester Road has been lending to generations of book lovers since 1906. The children’s section holds rhyme time and baby bounce sessions and there is a toy lending library for under-fives.

Nurseries, primary and secondary schools

York Rise Nursery is an independent nursery school for two to five year olds rated Good by Ofsted. Brookfields Primary and Hargrave Park are also rated Good.

Culture Department Talks Culture Department Talks

Eleanor Palmer, a community school, Yerbury and Torriano Primary School have all been rated Outstanding by Oftsted at their last inspection.

Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School and Kentish Town C of E are both rated Good.

At secondary level St Aloysius Catholic College, rated Outstanding, takes boys aged 11 to 19, whilst La Sainte Union Catholic School, rated Good, takes girls. Both have mixed sixth forms.

Comprehensive boys’ school William Ellis and girls’ school Parliament Hill are both rated Good, and mixed Acland Burghley Requires Improvement. The Camden School for Girls, rated Outstanding, has a small catchment area but offers places for children who display exceptional musical aptitude.

Highgate Newtown Community Centre Highgate Newtown Community Centre

Transport

Dartmouth Park is in zone 2, with Gospel Oak station on the overground Tufnell Park on the underground. From Kentish Town it’s just minutes few to St Pancras on the Thameslink. The number 4 bus runs either towards Archway or to Tufnell Park or Waterloo. To get to Highgate Village you need the number 214.

Library on Chester Road Library on Chester Road

Sports facilities, gyms and exercise classes

In Touch Pilates on Bickerton Road offers equipment and mat work sessions in intimate classes of five or one-on-one private sessions.

Down the road the Active Birth Centre runs pregnancy and post natal yoga classes.

On Fortress Road Down to Earth Yoga also offers pregnancy classes, along with vinyasa flow, hatha, and iyengar yoga. They also hold pilates and meditation classes.

Dartmouth Park Road Dartmouth Park Road

Benham and Reeves tip… “Keen cyclists can challenge themselves on the most famous cycling hill climb in London from Dartmouth Park to Highgate”

* * * * *

Property Guide

Postcode

Woodsome Road meets Boscastle Road Woodsome Road meets Boscastle Road

Dartmouth Park is in the Highgate ward of the London Borough of Camden, sharing the NW5 and N19 postal codes. Council tax ranges from £906.25 in Band A to £2,718.76 in H.

Housing Stock

The streets in Dartmouth Park are lined with impressive semi-detached and terraced Victorian houses, generally arranged over three or more floors and often featuring large gardens.

Benham and Reeves tip… “Dartmouth Park is a peaceful, uncongested area, with traffic by passed by main routes to Archway and Highgate.”

Grove Terrace Grove Terrace

Best Streets

Grove Terrace

Dartmouth Park Road

Boscastle Road

Laurier Road

House Prices

Two-bedroom flat – £614,099

Terraced house – £1,393,625

Semi-detached house – £1,870,850

Detached house – £2,478,333

