Logo

Dartmouth Park area guide: pubs, schools and family homes

17:32 01 February 2017

Dartmouth Park Road

Dartmouth Park Road

Polly Hancock

Your guide to all the things to do in Dartmouth Park, including the best restaurants, pubs, schools and cultural activities in this corner of NW5. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Dartmouth Park Road meets Boscastle RoadDartmouth Park Road meets Boscastle Road

Welcome to Dartmouth Park

On the sloping streets that rise from Kentish Town to Highgate nestles the desirable Dartmouth Park, abutting Parliament Hill Fields to the west.

Misleadingly, the area isn’t named after a park, although a green space has retrospectively been named after the fact. It was in fact named for the Earl of Dartmouth, who purchased the land in the middle of the 18th century. In the 19th century the 5th Earl of Dartmouth initiated a major house building scheme.

Today, lured by the large family houses close to the Heath and the wealth of good schools within easy reach, buyers migrate from Islington, Belsize Park, Primrose Hill and Hampstead. The area is also popular with young professionals.

Laurier Road meets Boscastle RoadLaurier Road meets Boscastle Road

Celebrities

The area of north London is particularly popular with celebrities, so much so that the area where Dartmouth Park Road meets Boscastle Road has been dubbed ‘Celebrity Corner’. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch lives here with his theatre director wife Sophie Hunter. The film director Ken Loach and the novelist Julian Barnes also call Dartmouth Park home, as does former Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins. Comedian collaborators behind The Mighty Boosh Julian Barratt and Noel Fielding live here too, Politicians seem to be drawn to the area. Labour MP Glenda Jackson resides her, along with former party leader Ed Miliband and his wife Justine Thornton, an environmental Lawyer.

Truffles DelicatessenTruffles Delicatessen

Restaurants, pubs and bars

Pickings are rich in Dartmouth Park, with plenty to keep your tastebuds happy.

Best for gourmets… Right on the doorstep is Truffles Delicatessen, boasting what owner Lee Smith reckons are the best cheese boards in London. Pick up some delicious delicacies to delight your dinner party guests or if you simply can’t wait then devour one of their sandwiches on the spot.

Best for fresh juice… pop in to the Village Café on York Rise for their freshly squeezed juice, stay for their Mediterranean breakfast.

Cricks Corner CafeCricks Corner Cafe

Best for a coffee… Time Out award winner two years running Cricks Corner also serves hot chocolate, pastries and doughnuts.

Best for pizza… occupying a prime position right by the Heath, El Parco serves crispy thin crust pizzas.

Benham and Reeves tip… Lure Fish Kitchen serves fresh and sustainable seafood grilled, battered or sandwiched between brioche - Ed Milliband takes his kids here!

On Highgate Road leading to Kentish Town there’s not one but two offerings from the Soho House Group. If you want to tuck in to marinated rotisserie chicken then Chicken Shop is your best bet, otherwise Pizza East serves rustic hand made pizzas.

Pizza East, Highgate RoadPizza East, Highgate Road

Dartmouth Park is reknowned for its pubs. Hidden away on Chester Road you will find The Star, which puts an emphasis on locally sourced, seasonal food and has an outdoor patio area for al fresco dining during the warmer months.

Up towards Tufnell Park the Lord Palmerston takes great pride in being an independent pub. They also host regular jazz nights.

Best for a Sunday roast… housed in a historic former coaching house, The Bull and Last draws people from far and near to sample their Sunday Roasts after a walk on the Heath. The bar downstairs has real ale on tap, a bar snacks menu and plenty of treats on hand for any canine companions.

The StarThe Star

Shops and culture

Swain’s lane is Dartmouth Park’s main shopping destination, although the Parade is still under development. For artisanal loaves there’s now an outpost of Gail’s, who also serve coffee and cake from their bakery.

Best for handmade… trio of potters Charina Oeser, Tina Forrester and Gregory Tingay sell their handmade wares from their open studio at Dartmouth Park Pottery.

Dartmouth Park Talks hold salons on topics ranging from feminism to the environment, with talks from artists, activists, academics and journalists.

The Bull and LastThe Bull and Last

Community spirit shows itself most fully during the York Rise Street Party in September, an annual knees up featuring a fancy dress parade, the NW5 groovy mutt contest, and a Dad’s Disco Dance off plus stalls from local businesses and live music

Things to do with children

The Highgate Newtown Community Centre is a not for profit organisation running sports and art activities for children, young adults and adults alike. They run classes on everything from gymnastics to woodworking

Dartmouth Park PotteryDartmouth Park Pottery

Set in an Edwardian building, Highgate Library on Chester Road has been lending to generations of book lovers since 1906. The children’s section holds rhyme time and baby bounce sessions and there is a toy lending library for under-fives.

Nurseries, primary and secondary schools

York Rise Nursery is an independent nursery school for two to five year olds rated Good by Ofsted. Brookfields Primary and Hargrave Park are also rated Good.

Culture Department TalksCulture Department Talks

Eleanor Palmer, a community school, Yerbury and Torriano Primary School have all been rated Outstanding by Oftsted at their last inspection.

Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School and Kentish Town C of E are both rated Good.

At secondary level St Aloysius Catholic College, rated Outstanding, takes boys aged 11 to 19, whilst La Sainte Union Catholic School, rated Good, takes girls. Both have mixed sixth forms.

Comprehensive boys’ school William Ellis and girls’ school Parliament Hill are both rated Good, and mixed Acland Burghley Requires Improvement. The Camden School for Girls, rated Outstanding, has a small catchment area but offers places for children who display exceptional musical aptitude.

Highgate Newtown Community CentreHighgate Newtown Community Centre

Transport

Dartmouth Park is in zone 2, with Gospel Oak station on the overground Tufnell Park on the underground. From Kentish Town it’s just minutes few to St Pancras on the Thameslink. The number 4 bus runs either towards Archway or to Tufnell Park or Waterloo. To get to Highgate Village you need the number 214.

Library on Chester RoadLibrary on Chester Road

Sports facilities, gyms and exercise classes

In Touch Pilates on Bickerton Road offers equipment and mat work sessions in intimate classes of five or one-on-one private sessions.

Down the road the Active Birth Centre runs pregnancy and post natal yoga classes.

On Fortress Road Down to Earth Yoga also offers pregnancy classes, along with vinyasa flow, hatha, and iyengar yoga. They also hold pilates and meditation classes.

Dartmouth Park RoadDartmouth Park Road

Benham and Reeves tip… “Keen cyclists can challenge themselves on the most famous cycling hill climb in London from Dartmouth Park to Highgate”

* * * * *

Property Guide

Postcode

Woodsome Road meets Boscastle RoadWoodsome Road meets Boscastle Road

Dartmouth Park is in the Highgate ward of the London Borough of Camden, sharing the NW5 and N19 postal codes. Council tax ranges from £906.25 in Band A to £2,718.76 in H.

Housing Stock

The streets in Dartmouth Park are lined with impressive semi-detached and terraced Victorian houses, generally arranged over three or more floors and often featuring large gardens.

Benham and Reeves tip… “Dartmouth Park is a peaceful, uncongested area, with traffic by passed by main routes to Archway and Highgate.”

Grove TerraceGrove Terrace

Best Streets

Grove Terrace

Dartmouth Park Road

Boscastle Road

Laurier Road

House Prices

Two-bedroom flat – £614,099

Terraced house – £1,393,625

Semi-detached house – £1,870,850

Detached house – £2,478,333

In Partnership with Benham and Reeves
Benham and Reeves, Dartmouth Park
64 Chetwynd Road, NW5 1DE
b-r.co.uk / 020 7284 0101

Keywords: Glenda Jackson Ed Miliband Camden School for Girls Kentish Town London York

Property search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla

Other Hampstead and Highgate property news

Dartmouth Park area guide: pubs, schools and family homes

Your guide to all the things to do in Dartmouth Park, including the best restaurants, pubs, schools and cultural activities in this corner of NW5. PLUS our guide to property in the area

5 of the best throws to buy in Hampstead, Highgate and beyond

As storm Doris approaches Britain wrap up warm in one of these soft, cosy throws that come in a rainbow of colours and styles. Snuggle up!

Blue sky thinking: the ultimate party pad in Primrose Hill

This luxury penthouse with a floating pool and roof that opens to the sky would make a James Bond villain weep with envy

Hot properties: nab a deal near beautiful Regent’s Park

From a Regent’s Park gem to a unassuming Mornington Crescent flat, we pick our property favourites

How to draught proof your home

If your home’s feeling a bit chilly, it could be worth draught-proofing windows, doors, floorboards and your chimney if you’ve got one, especially in draughty period houses.

Don’t Move, Improve! 2017 awards names home extension winners

Home improvement projects from Muswell Hill, Tufnell Park, Hornsey and Kilburn received prizes at last night’s award ceremony

How to attract birds to your garden

There are many ways to attract birds to your garden – for this weekend’s Big Garden Birdwatch and beyond – if you plant species which will provide them with both food and shelter.

Hornsey area guide: shops, restaurants, pubs, library and schools

Your guide to all the things to do in Hornsey, including the best restaurants, shops, pubs, schools and local history. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties for sale in Hornsey

Three of the best homes for sale in Hornsey

Get real: embrace interior imperfection with the help of a new book

You can transform your ‘imperfect’ (otherwise known as normal) interior, as a new book, Life Unstyled, by interiors stylist Emily Henson shows.

Hot properties: houses for sale or to rent in Hampstead, Primrose Hill, Belsize Village and Hornsey plus a story about the real Slim Shady

Rap God: was Eminem househunting in Hampstead? Plus a rental fit for a king on Regal Lane and a buy-to-let opportunity in Belsize feature in this week’s picks

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

From undisclosed water damage or a mouse infestation to disputes with neighbours, if a seller has not disclosed an issue with a property the buyer may be able to sue or rescind the contract.

Property of the week: renovated Hampstead townhouse with scope for entertaining

An exciting opportunity to acquire the Hampstead Village lifestyle via this newly refurbished and skilfully extended Victorian townhouse.

How to get the best smelling garden in winter

There may be few reasons to venture into the garden at this time of year, but scent is one of them. The rich, heady perfume of certain winter-flowering shrubs can blow away the cobwebs and brush off the worst of the winter blues.

What remains of the gardens of Baroness Angela Burdett-Coutts on the Holly Lodge Estate?

Ruth Pavey explores the aristocratic history of the planting in this Highgate village within a village.

How to make an offer, a first time buyer’s guide

If you’re buying a property in London for the first time, welcome to the British outpost of the Wild West. Luckily, we’ve enlisted buying agent Henry Pryor, one of the most experienced sheriffs in town, to help guide you through the process of putting an offer on a property and, more importantly, getting it accepted.

Little Venice area guide: restaurants, boat trips and walks along the canal

Your guide to all the things to do in Little Venice, including the best restaurants, shops, pubs, schools and things to do by the canal. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties for sale or to rent in Little Venice

Want to rent or buy in the area? Here are the three best properties currently for sale or available to rent

Spiral wine cellars: the hottest trend for high end London homes

You’ve agonised over your grapes, studied the markets and purchased your favourites fine wines – so why hide them away in the basement? A new wave of homeowners in Hampstead, Primrose Hill and St John’s Wood clearly agree and are embracing the trend for glass wine cellars.

Buy a basement to bag a bargain in St John’s Wood and Marylebone

Basement, or ‘lower ground floor’ flats currently cost a third less than properties on higher floors in such central north London areas as St John’s Wood, Little Venice and Marylebone.

875 council owned garages are lying empty in Camden

Housing chief responds to report highlighting number of council sites currently languishing unused

Rental market fragments as new builds lure tenants whilst uncertainty over Brexit stalls prime market

The closing months of 2016 saw asking rents for luxury lettings and re-lets fall as new rentals rose, whilst economic uncertainty means 2017 remains unpredictable

Property Of The Week: a blue plaque home in blue chip Hampstead

Lower Lodge is a rarely available and extremely unusual four-storey detached Victorian house with basement granny flat, adorned with a blue plaque marking the residence of Alfred Reynolds, the Hungarian poet and philosopher, between 1980-1993.

How to buy your first home in London this year

It’s been hard to keep pace with house price rises in Camden for the past few years, making first time buyers despair of ever being able to get a foot on the ladder but there are mounting signs that 2017 could be a good year for first time buyers in London. Now is a good time to get prepared so you can swoop in as soon as your finances and the property of your dreams align.

What will happen to the rental market in Hampstead and Camden Town in 2017?

New report predicts that dropping London rents will remain flat for 2017, but what does this mean for local landlords and tenants?

Camden Town area guide: market shops, restaurants and things to do

Your guide to all the things to do in Camden Town, including the best restaurants, shops, pubs, live music venues and Camden Lock Market. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties to rent or buy in Camden Town

Want to rent or buy in the area? Here are the three best properties currently on the market

Camden sees bigger than usual seasonal fall in number of houses for sale

The number of homes for sale in Camden plummeted in the month before Christmas, prompting fears of a longer term dip in financial confidence.

Hot properties: First time buyers can score deals on the fringes of Hampstead

Two affordable options for first time buyers have made the pick this week with a renovation project in Golders Green and an ex-local authority home in Kentish Town, plus a house that lured Carrie Fisher to the Village.

For Sale: period Belsize Park house with contemporary interiors by award-winning architect

From the outside, this semi-detached red brick house is like any other turn of the century home on the lower slopes of Hampstead. But step inside and you’ll be dazzled by the ultra-modern interiors by RIBA award-winning architect James Gorst.

Area Guides
E-Edition
Most Read

Blue sky thinking: the ultimate party pad in Primrose Hill

When selling my house, am I legally obliged to disclose any information that may affect a potential buyer’s decision?

How to pick the perfect paint colour for the light in your room

Nosy neighbours: Five tips for window privacy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

2016 © Archant Community Media Ltd

Terms and conditions | Cookie policy | Jobs at Archant