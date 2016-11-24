Logo

An impossible brief: how one architect solved the puzzle of an extension dilemma

18:23 06 February 2017

How do you make a West Hampstead garden flat feel like it is not in London?

How do you make a West Hampstead garden flat feel like it is not in London?

Studio McLeod

With a broken heart and a dream for her West Hampstead flat to not be in London, Louise Cole had a brief most architects would baulk at. Luckily, that’s what Duncan McLeod loves most

The internal courtyard allows the garden to be viewed from the master bedroomThe internal courtyard allows the garden to be viewed from the master bedroom

When your life falls apart, sometimes the only thing to do is knock everything down and start again.

Usually that would simply be a metaphor for clearing away the debris of the past and starting afresh, but for Louise Cole it took the form of something more literal.

After splitting up with her partner in 2010 Louise bought a ground floor flat in Gondar Gardens, West Hampstead.

It was the 100 ft south facing rear garden that attracted her, rather than the Victorian conversion itself.

A folded roof adds visual interest and lets daylight into the spaceA folded roof adds visual interest and lets daylight into the space

“The flat was a bit ‘meh’ really,” she says.

Dark and poorly laid out, the property was a world away from Louise’s dream of a light, airy home connected to the outside space.

It was a big ask, and Louise struggled to find an architect up to the challenge until a mutual friend introduced her to architect Duncan McLeod.

“She was really good at being very clear with what she wanted. Very quickly in the process we developed a brief, which was seemingly impossible,” says Duncan.

The overhanging roof allows the doors to stay open whatever the weatherThe overhanging roof allows the doors to stay open whatever the weather

“We really liked that. We actually love it when clients ask for the seemingly impossible. We think it’s really exciting; it challenges us.”

Challenge accepted, Duncan set about developing what has now become Studio McLeod’s signature form of ‘architectural therapy.’

Much like the process of piecing ones life back together again, the puzzle of re structuring the layout of her home would require a fair amount of soul searching alongside the logistics.

“There can be a tendency to respond too quickly as a designer. We very much go in and try and understand that what they are asking for is really what is going to make the biggest difference in their life.”

The wood burning stove is Louise's favourite part of her new homeThe wood burning stove is Louise's favourite part of her new home

Duncan encourages clients to re evaluate what they want from their homes from the perspective of the why, rather than the what.

“Instead of giving him a list of functional requirements he made me take a step back,” says Louise.

“He asked: ‘how do you live? What do you love?’

The brief they came up with together was ambitious and twofold.

Natural stone and timber flooring defines the living and dining areas in the main reception roomNatural stone and timber flooring defines the living and dining areas in the main reception room

“Instead of going for an easy solution we tried to accommodate some of the more crazy stuff,” says Louise

Firstly, she wanted to be able to lie in bed and have a view of the garden.

“I mostly bought it for the garden so it was really important that whatever I did with it I could see the garden,” she says.

Secondly, and even more challengingly, she didn’t want her north London flat to be in the city.

To solve Lousie's brief the architects flipped the layout of the flatTo solve Lousie's brief the architects flipped the layout of the flat

“I wanted to feel like I wasn’t in London. I had a busy job and I wanted to come home and feel like I was in the Cornish countryside so that when I came in and shut the door that was it.”

These two requests required a radical alteration of the property, knocking down the existing extension and completely re ordering the layout.

“It was a really bad extension; it was just plonked on the back. Louise had actually paid for somebody else’s mistake, and we were very conscious of that when we did the building,” says Duncan.

The new layout flipped the flat, putting the living and dining area at the rear of the building, with mono sliding glass doors providing an unobstructed view out into the garden.

The origami style folds in the roof allow for plenty of natural light to filter through, whilst the bay window style arrangement of the glass at the back provides a metre more of living space that transitions seamlessly from the interior to the exterior.

To solve the bedroom view dilemma Duncan added an internal courtyard, providing Louise with an unobstructed line of sight through the space and out into the garden beyond. She even has a switch installed by her bed, so she can turn out the outside lights last thing at night.

“We treat every extension we do as a sculptural element, pushing and nudging and stretching it so it is as large as possible for the client without upsetting the neighbours,” he explains.

Duncan sites the art of minimalist sculptors such as James Turrell, Richard Long, Donald Judd as inspiration, and is at pains to stress that ‘minimalist’ doesn’t translate to ‘a plain white box’.

“People want that sculpture, that flair: people call it the wow factor. Most people want to walk into the place they are living in and have their breath taken away a little,” he says.

The budget was tight, and with so much structural work to accommodate Duncan had to be creative with regards to materials without missing out on the chance to wow.

“We ended up with a simple, crafted aesthetic,” he says.

Stained oak flooring in the main living area alludes to the gentle weathering of the Cornish coast, whilst the ‘Tundra’ stone in the dining area gives a “stormy sky” feel.

“It needs to be stunningly beautiful, that is what we aim for. Not because of vanity but because it has hit the right spiritual or natural light feel and the materials all feel right and personal to their lifestyle and taste.”

Six years later the wow factor is still very much there.

“You feel like you are out of London. You get that little piece of peace and quiet. From the outside you would think it is just another terrace, then you shut the front door and it feels like you have entered Narnia,” she says.

To get there required a leap of faith on both the part of the architect and the client.

“There’s a certain element of trust there. They are certainly trusting you with a lot of money and getting it right. You have to go beyond deciding where to put their kitchen and dining room,” says Duncan.

Louise is full of praise for he architect, and the pair remain friends.

“He delivered it beautifully, he delivered it on budget and he looked after me all the way through. He didn’t just dump me with his artistic vision and bugger of and leave me with the builders. He delivered it all – and I got a walk in wardrobe!”

Responding to a break up by knocking down most of your house and gutting the rest might seem like an extreme one, but for Louise the confidence she gained from the experience was important.

“It was one of those big, life changing projects,” she tells me.

“It was one of those moments in your life where you feel you have screwed everything up and this is the project that is going to put you back together again – and it did. I learnt that I was a lot braver than I thought.”

Plus, in a charming twist of fate it, was during the project she met the man who is now her live-in partner.

“I was supposed to live there on my own, but as soon as I started building the flat this bloke arrived and would not leave,” she jokes. “I think it is the wood burning stove. I don’t blame him! He’s been here for six years now; I can’t get rid of him.”

Studio McLeod

320 Kilburn Lane, W9 3EF

studiomcleod.com

Keywords: London

Property search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla

Other Hampstead and Highgate property news

An impossible brief: how one architect solved the puzzle of an extension dilemma

With a broken heart and a dream for her West Hampstead flat to not be in London, Louise Cole had a brief most architects would baulk at. Luckily, that’s what Duncan McLeod loves most

Property of the week: ornate Gothic in Hampstead, with a swimming pool

A truly exceptional opportunity to acquire one of Hampstead’s finest homes (3,679sq ft/3,41m sq) within a restored Gothic grade II-listed building built in 1864–1865.

How to get your garden ready for spring

It may be worth forsaking some winter beauty to get the best possible garden, with healthy, blooming plants and wildlife come spring.

Shining a light on actor Damien Lewis’ Tufnell Park gripe

Damian Lewis talked to the Evening Standard magazine about his love (and issues) with the North London area of Tufnell Park

For sale: artists Sir Anthony Caro and Sheila Girling’s hidden Hampstead home

A converted 18th-century stable block and smithy attached to Flitcroft House in Frognal is an unassuming spot for one for one of the boldest ventures in 20th-century British sculpture.

Books of the month: the best homes and interiors reads for February 2017

London’s history told through maps, hyper luxe homes, talking with flowers and a no holds bars approach to clearing up your life all feature in this month’s book round up

From run down garages to family houses: first look at West Hampstead’s newest development

This new mews development seeks to give a well-needed boost to the area and provide homes for local people

Dartmouth Park area guide: pubs, schools and family homes

Your guide to all the things to do in Dartmouth Park, including the best restaurants, pubs, schools and cultural activities in this corner of NW5. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties for sale in Dartmouth Park

Three houses currently for sale in NW5, Dartmouth Park

Comment: Should anyone have to pay for unfit homes?

When rogue landlords in London pocket £850million of tax payers’ money, without any obligation to make their homes fit to live in something must be done.

5 of the best throws to buy in Hampstead, Highgate and beyond

As storm Doris approaches Britain wrap up warm in one of these soft, cosy throws that come in a rainbow of colours and styles. Snuggle up!

Blue sky thinking: the ultimate party pad in Primrose Hill

This luxury penthouse with a floating pool and roof that opens to the sky would make a James Bond villain weep with envy

Hot properties: nab a deal near beautiful Regent’s Park

From a Regent’s Park gem to a unassuming Mornington Crescent flat, we pick our property favourites

How to draught proof your home

If your home’s feeling a bit chilly, it could be worth draught-proofing windows, doors, floorboards and your chimney if you’ve got one, especially in draughty period houses.

Don’t Move, Improve! 2017 awards names home extension winners

Home improvement projects from Muswell Hill, Tufnell Park, Hornsey and Kilburn received prizes at last night’s award ceremony

How to attract birds to your garden

There are many ways to attract birds to your garden – for this weekend’s Big Garden Birdwatch and beyond – if you plant species which will provide them with both food and shelter.

Hornsey area guide: shops, restaurants, pubs, library and schools

Your guide to all the things to do in Hornsey, including the best restaurants, shops, pubs, schools and local history. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties for sale in Hornsey

Three of the best homes for sale in Hornsey

Get real: embrace interior imperfection with the help of a new book

You can transform your ‘imperfect’ (otherwise known as normal) interior, as a new book, Life Unstyled, by interiors stylist Emily Henson shows.

Hot properties: houses for sale or to rent in Hampstead, Primrose Hill, Belsize Village and Hornsey plus a story about the real Slim Shady

Rap God: was Eminem househunting in Hampstead? Plus a rental fit for a king on Regal Lane and a buy-to-let opportunity in Belsize feature in this week’s picks

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

From undisclosed water damage or a mouse infestation to disputes with neighbours, if a seller has not disclosed an issue with a property the buyer may be able to sue or rescind the contract.

Property of the week: renovated Hampstead townhouse with scope for entertaining

An exciting opportunity to acquire the Hampstead Village lifestyle via this newly refurbished and skilfully extended Victorian townhouse.

How to get the best smelling garden in winter

There may be few reasons to venture into the garden at this time of year, but scent is one of them. The rich, heady perfume of certain winter-flowering shrubs can blow away the cobwebs and brush off the worst of the winter blues.

What remains of the gardens of Baroness Angela Burdett-Coutts on the Holly Lodge Estate?

Ruth Pavey explores the aristocratic history of the planting in this Highgate village within a village.

How to make an offer, a first time buyer’s guide

If you’re buying a property in London for the first time, welcome to the British outpost of the Wild West. Luckily, we’ve enlisted buying agent Henry Pryor, one of the most experienced sheriffs in town, to help guide you through the process of putting an offer on a property and, more importantly, getting it accepted.

Little Venice area guide: restaurants, boat trips and walks along the canal

Your guide to all the things to do in Little Venice, including the best restaurants, shops, pubs, schools and things to do by the canal. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties for sale or to rent in Little Venice

Want to rent or buy in the area? Here are the three best properties currently for sale or available to rent

Spiral wine cellars: the hottest trend for high end London homes

You’ve agonised over your grapes, studied the markets and purchased your favourites fine wines – so why hide them away in the basement? A new wave of homeowners in Hampstead, Primrose Hill and St John’s Wood clearly agree and are embracing the trend for glass wine cellars.

Buy a basement to bag a bargain in St John’s Wood and Marylebone

Basement, or ‘lower ground floor’ flats currently cost a third less than properties on higher floors in such central north London areas as St John’s Wood, Little Venice and Marylebone.

875 council owned garages are lying empty in Camden

Housing chief responds to report highlighting number of council sites currently languishing unused

Area Guides
E-Edition
Most Read

An impossible brief: how one architect solved the puzzle of an extension dilemma

Shining a light on actor Damien Lewis’ Tufnell Park gripe

Property of the week: ornate Gothic in Hampstead, with a swimming pool

When selling my house, am I legally obliged to disclose any information that may affect a potential buyer’s decision?

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

2016 © Archant Community Media Ltd

Terms and conditions | Cookie policy | Jobs at Archant