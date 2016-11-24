5 of the best throws to buy in Hampstead, Highgate and beyond
13:14 01 February 2017
Archant
As storm Doris approaches Britain wrap up warm in one of these soft, cosy throws that come in a rainbow of colours and styles. Snuggle up!
Monologue London
93 Redchurch Street, E2 7DJ
Best for: injecting style from sunnier climes to your wintry home
Inspired by 1930s European Modernist textiles, the Cuzco blanket’s (£290) vaguely Aztec abstract design also calls to mind the blanket’s Peruvian namesake. Woven in fine wool and natural silk, we favour the hot toned model for its promise that summer’s just around the corner.
Eleanor Pritchard
Selvedge, 162 Archway Road, N6 5BB
Best for: artisanal British products which are folksy but not at all frumpy
Designed in south London, Eleanor Pritchard’s graphic 100 per cent wool blankets (from £241.95) reference such concepts as radio transmission and Morse code, but these palpable soft, colourful throws are anything but ethereal or pretentious.
Sally Bourne Interiors
26 Muswell Hill Broadway, N10 3RT
Best for: a traditional, country house vibe
The Wallace Sewell Yosemite throw (£180) is made from 100 per cent Shetland wool, woven in vintage-inspired orange, mustard, green and brown for a comforting feel of home.
Maud & Mabel
10 Perrin’s Court, NW3 1QS
Best for: hand-crafted, rustic-look luxury
Hand woven on a loom in Spain in soft merino wool the Teixidor throw (£250) matches the look of the raw fibres with a subtle zing of primary colours in the blanket stitched edges.
SCP
135-139 Curtain Road, EC2A 3BX
Best for: graphic, contemporary styles
Highland weaving given a bold, modern twist for a dreamy combination of comfort and style is the order of the day in this merino wool throw (£130) from Green Grove Weavers, based in Strathspey in Scotland.