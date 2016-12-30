Woman who requires ‘high level’ of care missing from Westminster

Gakleen Shahata Archant

A vulnerable woman has been missing from Westminster for more than a week.

Gakleen Shahata, 38, was last seen at 7.55am on December 27 when she left her home in George Peabody Court.

Police are concerned for her welfare because she has not made contact with relatives since, and because she requires a “high level” of care.

She has long brown hair, is of medium build, is between 5ft 2in and 5ft 6in and speaks “very limited Arabic”.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing a cardigan and jeans.

Ms Shahata is known to visit Edgware Road, Hyde Park and Oxford Street but does not have a mobile phone or Oyster Card.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call police on 101.