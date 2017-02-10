Woman in 50s struck by lorry in Hampstead Road

The woman was hit in Hampstead Road Picture: PA/Joe Giddens PA/Press Association Images

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Camden today.

The victim, who is in her 50s, was walking on Hampstead Road when she was struck by the lorry near the junction with Cardington Street.

Details of her condition are not yet known.

Paramedics – including from London’s Air Ambulance – attended the scene after police were called at about 11.50.

The A400 Hampstead Road is closed and there are severe delays southbound between the Mornington Crescent junction and the Robert Street junction while the accident is investigated.

Buses 24, 27, 29, 88 and 134 are affected.

A spokeswoman for the Met said the lorry stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Enquiries are ongoing while road closures remain in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8991 9555.