Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Euston
15:16 10 February 2017
PA/Press Association Images
A woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Euston.
The victim, who is in her 50s, was walking on Hampstead Road when she was struck by the lorry near the junction with Cardington Street.
Paramedics – including from London’s Air Ambulance – attended the scene after police were called at about 11.50am on Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Met said the lorry stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8991 9555.