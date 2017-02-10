Search

Advanced search

West Hampstead IT manager’s hospital stay won’t stop his marathon charity fundraiser

17:07 13 February 2017

Phil Bones was hospitalised after completing a marathon charity walk to Edinburgh - but even the loss of two teeth and surgery hasn't put him off fundraising

Phil Bones was hospitalised after completing a marathon charity walk to Edinburgh - but even the loss of two teeth and surgery hasn't put him off fundraising

Supplied by Phil Bones

An intrepid charity fundraiser who was hospitalised for exhaustion after completing 15 marathons in a row walking from London to Edinburgh is pounding the pavements again in aid of a good cause.

Comment
The IT and facilities manager walked the equivalent of 15 marathons in 15 days to reach EdinburghThe IT and facilities manager walked the equivalent of 15 marathons in 15 days to reach Edinburgh

Phil Bones, 48, an IT and facilities manager at a West Hampstead care services firm, had to have his mouth and neck drained and two teeth removed during a five-night stay at hospital following the epic 15-day trek in August 2015.

Without rest he cycled 500 miles back to London after completing the gruelling walk.

He was hospitalised four days later for exhaustion and an infection in his mouth due to the conditions.

He was rushed to surgery.

But he was hospitalised on his return to London and rushed to surgery for a mouth infection caused by the tough conditionsBut he was hospitalised on his return to London and rushed to surgery for a mouth infection caused by the tough conditions

“I might have pushed myself a little too hard,” admits Phil, who has worked at Sweet Tree Home Care Services in Coleridge Gardens for 12 years.

“I lost the sensation in my feet and the use of my middle toe too. It only came back last year”.

But the ordeal has not deterred him and, after taking 2016 off to rest and heal, he is now ready for his next expedition walking to Paris.

The IT manager will set out in July and is raising money for the Tiger Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, which cares for children who have cancer. He is a regular visitor to the ward.

Triumphant Phil arrives in Edinburgh during the epic walking challengeTriumphant Phil arrives in Edinburgh during the epic walking challenge

And this time rather than going it alone Phil will join a group of 12 people.

They will set off from the Globe Theatre in London on July 8 and aim to cover 25 to 30 miles a day reaching the Eiffel Tower in six days, including a short ferry ride.

Anyone who wants to join the group is “more than welcome” says Phil, although spaces are limited.

The 52-year-old, who lives in Kent, started doing charity events 13 years ago and says he “got hooked and never looked back”.

Phil was in hospital for five daysPhil was in hospital for five days

He has fundraised for a number of charities in the past including Help for Heroes, the British Heart Foundation and Headway North London.

His epic trek to Edinburgh in 2015 raised £6,382 for the Mulberry Centre in Richmond, which supports anyone affected by cancer.

When asked what the driving force behind his fundraising was, Phil said: “I do it to make a difference to anyone who doesn’t have the ability to help themselves right now.”

He continued: “The NHS has spent a lot of money keeping me going and if me helping someone makes them, later on, help somebody else, then that’s great.”

* To sponsor Phil visit this Virgin Money Giving page. If you would like to get involved with the Paris walk you can contact him directly on phil.bones@sweettree.co.uk

Keywords: Whittington Hospital NHS London Edinburgh Paris

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

West Hampstead IT manager’s hospital stay won’t stop his marathon charity fundraiser

Yesterday, 17:07 Chelsea Mendez
Phil Bones was hospitalised after completing a marathon charity walk to Edinburgh - but even the loss of two teeth and surgery hasn't put him off fundraising

An intrepid charity fundraiser who was hospitalised for exhaustion after completing 15 marathons in a row walking from London to Edinburgh is pounding the pavements again in aid of a good cause.

Theo Walcott at Brecknock Primary: ‘Working in community is what Arsenal is about’

Yesterday, 17:11 Ramzy Alwakeel
Theo Walcott paid a visit to Brecknock Primary School. Picture: Alex Wallace

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott gave a group of excited young Gooners a PE lesson to remember during a visit on Thursday.

Missing: Barnet police search for man, 62, last seen in East Finchley

Yesterday, 09:51 Iain Burns
Harrington Francis Picture: MPS

Police are appealing for help after a 62-year-old man went missing.

Updated: Hampstead: Mobility scooter found after being taken from street in ‘nasty crime’

Friday, February 10, 2017 Iain Burns
Hampstead police are appealing for information Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

Hampstead police have recovered a mobility scooter that was taken in a “nasty crime” that deprived a man of his independence.

Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Euston

Friday, February 10, 2017 Iain Burns
The woman was hit in Hampstead Road Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

A woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Euston.

Barnet’s Youth Music Centre prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary

Friday, February 10, 2017 Nathalie Raffray
Youth Music Centre

A music service which had its beginnings in a family’s front room so pupils had a chance to play their instruments together is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Dad denies killing six-week-old baby boy in Camden home

Thursday, February 9, 2017 Iain Burns
Alejandro Rubim denied killing his baby son when he appeared at the Old Bailey today Picture: Clara Molden/PA Images

A father today denied killing his six-week-old baby son in their Camden home.

New luxury homes planned for historic St John’s Wood Barracks site

Thursday, February 9, 2017 Anna Behrmann
Image from the proposed development of St John's Wood Barracks

More residents could find a home in a new luxury residential development when St John’s Wood barracks are demolished, as part of a plan first introduced by a Malaysian tycoon