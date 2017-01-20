Breaking News

West End Lane: Firefighters battling to save woman trapped under car after cafe crash

The scene in West End Lane Picture: Cllr Phil Rosenberg Archant

Emergency services are fighting to rescue a woman trapped under a Porsche after it crashed into a cafe in West End Lane in West Hampstead.

About 20 firefighters armed with cutting equipment are currently on the scene trying to free the woman, who a witness believes was either sitting down in Lena’s Cafe 2 or walking along the path outside when she was struck by the car.

Cllr Phil Rosenberg said he heard a loud bang and screaming while hosting his surgery in West Hampstead Library before stepping outside to see the crash scene.

He said: “It’s really shocking – you don’t expect that when you’re sitting down having a cup of coffee in the afternoon.

“I just hope the woman is okay. They are doing the best they can.”

Cllr Rosenberg said a car appared to “swerve off the road” and “smash right through the front” of the cafe.

He added the emergency services were on the scene very quickly and praised their professionalism.

He said: “Those of us who were around did what we could to help, and some people tried to calm the woman.

“The driver is clearly very shaken.”

West End Lane is currently closed in the area while emergency services work to free the trapped woman.

Police said they were called to reports of a crash at 2.52pm.

A spokeswokman for the London Fire Brigade said: “We are working to help one woman who is trapped along with London Ambulance Service.”