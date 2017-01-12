Search

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

12:30 12 January 2017

The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

© Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

Commuters are being warned about potential disruption as sleet, snow, wind and rain have been forecast for rush hour tonight.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning this morning, with heavy snow expected to fall between 5pm and 8pm.

In Hampstead, temperatures will hover around freezing from 7pm while feeling as low as -7C, the Met added. Winds from the northwest will be as strong as 21mph.

Between one and four centimetres of snow is forecast to settle, but there remains a small chance of between five and 10 centimetres.

Early on Friday morning, ice is expected to form and remain until around 11am.

Camden Council said it was prepared for the cold weather and will begin gritting in the mid-afternoon.

Councillor Meric Apak, cabinet member for sustainability and environment at Camden Council, said: “We’re well stocked and ready to roll into action if the predicted cold snap arrives. We’ve got 1,000 tonnes of grit ready to spread over our priority gritting routes once the temperature dips this afternoon, covering around 60 miles of road – roughly the distance of a drive from London to Brighton.

“We all have a part to play in winter, and I’d encourage our residents to check on any older or vulnerable neighbours they may have during this period to ensure everyone is warm and safe.”

In Haringey, meanwhile, the council has announced it will send gritters out later today.

