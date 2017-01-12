Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight © Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

Commuters are being warned about potential disruption as sleet, snow, wind and rain have been forecast for rush hour tonight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Camden gritting Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Camden Picture: Camden Council Fortune Green Picture: Camden Council Frognal Picture: Camden Council Gospel Oak Picture: Camden Council King's Cross, Bloomsbury, Holborn and Covent Garden Picture: Camden Council





0 1 / 4

The Met Office issued a yellow warning this morning, with heavy snow expected to fall between 5pm and 8pm.

In Hampstead, temperatures will hover around freezing from 7pm while feeling as low as -7C, the Met added. Winds from the northwest will be as strong as 21mph.

Between one and four centimetres of snow is forecast to settle, but there remains a small chance of between five and 10 centimetres.

Early on Friday morning, ice is expected to form and remain until around 11am.

Snow ❄️☃️is forecast by the @metoffice in Haringey this evening & sleet in a few hrs. We're sending gritters out later today with @VeoliaUK — Haringey (@haringeycouncil) January 12, 2017

Camden Council said it was prepared for the cold weather and will begin gritting in the mid-afternoon.

Councillor Meric Apak, cabinet member for sustainability and environment at Camden Council, said: “We’re well stocked and ready to roll into action if the predicted cold snap arrives. We’ve got 1,000 tonnes of grit ready to spread over our priority gritting routes once the temperature dips this afternoon, covering around 60 miles of road – roughly the distance of a drive from London to Brighton.

“We all have a part to play in winter, and I’d encourage our residents to check on any older or vulnerable neighbours they may have during this period to ensure everyone is warm and safe.”

In Haringey, meanwhile, the council has announced it will send gritters out later today.