Water returns to Highgate homes after burst main

The main burst in Southwood Lane, Highgate Archant

A burst main in a Highgate street which closed a road and left nearby residents without access to water has been repaired.

The incident, in Southwood Lane, occurred on Friday morning and lasted into the evening.

Operators Thames Water apologised for the disruption, which also resulted in the closure of the road southbound from The Woodman.