Warning for NYE revellers heading to Parliament Hill and Primrose Hill

14:22 28 December 2016

Fireworks of Primrose Hill

Fireworks of Primrose Hill

Archant

Those intending to celebrate the beginning of 2017 atop Parliament Hill have been asked to travel in on foot to avoid clogging the roads.

Police are preparing for the traditional influx of revellers to Parliament Hill and Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve.

They are urging people to travel by public transport and not to drive to the area.

Abandoned vehicles at last year’s celebrations caused traffic chaos and problems for the emergency services.

This year, police will close South Hill Park to vehicles from 10.00pm on December 31 for a couple of hours.

PC Nick Dayton, from Hampstead Town Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Following consultation with our partner emergency services and Camden Council, Hampstead Town police will be looking to restrict access to vehicles into the South Hill Park conservation area NW3, from 2200hrs on 31st December.”

He added: “If you are looking to view the fireworks on the Thames from Parliament Hill, please travel on foot or by public transport.”

Tufnell Park tube station is short walk from Parliament Hill while those travelling to Primrose Hill are only a few minutes away from Chalk Farm or Camden Town stations.

Tubes are running through the night and partygoers can take advantage of free travel between 11.45pm and 4.30am.

Those making the annual pilgrimage should wrap up warm as temperatures are set to dip to four degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve.

