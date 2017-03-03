Volunteer Centre in Kentish Town celebrates 50 years

Volunteer Centre Camden celebrates 50th anniversary Archant

Supporters of a volunteer centre in Kentish Town held a huge party to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Volunteer Centre Camden, based in Grafton Yard, is looking forward to celebrating the next 50 years after the community gathered to take a bite of its big birthday cake.

The centre, which has been the backbone of volunteering in the borough since 1967, has picked up awards along the way and gained international support.

In the last four years, while dealing with cuts to the industry, the charity has created £3 million worth of volunteering for voluntary and community organisations in Camden, with 50 per cent of the borough’s residents donating their time in the past year alone.

Last year they launched their TeamUP services which connects and facilitates businesses to support the local community.

Their work has been recognised internationally with the centre chosen to represent the UK at a conference organised by the United Nations explaining how its services contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Dominic Pinkney, chief executive, said: “I am so proud that we can celebrate our 50th birthday, the team of staff, volunteers and Trustees work so hard to develop volunteering in Camden.

The sector is going through extremely difficult times and Volunteer Centre Camden’s role is to help steer Camden through these difficult times, engage and include all parts and members of our society and communities. By harnessing and appreciating the greatest assets Camden has, its people, we will get to the other side of these difficult times and in doing so have stronger, more cohesive and resilient communities.”

Scott Heath, chairman, added: “I am continuously astounded by the scale and impact of the voluntary sector in Camden, the level of commitment that people have, and their desire to improve the lives of all people in the borough.

“It is a privilege to help the Volunteer Centre support these organisations and individuals. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating 50 years of our wonderful organisation by pledging to volunteer just 50 minutes of your time to do something good in your community.”

The centre is planning an even bigger celebration later this year.

For more information about the charity go to volunteercentrecamden.org.uk/volunteering.