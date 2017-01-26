Victoria pub in Highgate closes

The Victoria pub, once popular, has now bailiffs orders over its windows Archant

The future of a 180 year-old pub in Highgate is under threat with bailiff posters slapped all over it, signalling last orders for customers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ray Davies and pub manager Barry Gill at a Kinks evening hosted in the Victoria (Picture: Facebook) Ray Davies and pub manager Barry Gill at a Kinks evening hosted in the Victoria (Picture: Facebook)

The landlord of The Victoria, in North Hill, has been unable to gain entry to his livelihood since the locks were changed on Tuesday.

Barry Gill, who has been running the pub on behalf of the owners Icon Bars for nearly four years, told the Ham & High he has no idea what is going on.

The 33-year-old, who last served customers on Sunday, said: “I’m very shocked; I don’t really know what’s happening. I tried to get access to the pub but I’ve been locked out so I’m waiting to hear from my employers, especially as all my stuff is still inside.”

The pub, which dates back to 1836, originated as a grocers and beer shop.

The Victoria pub has closed Pic credit: Polly Hancock The Victoria pub has closed Pic credit: Polly Hancock

It was sold to Icon Bars in 2013 and under Mr Gill became a popular live music venue, hosting evenings such as a Kinks Collective attended by local resident Ray Davies.

In the last year the pub has gone from running seven days a week to only three and the kitchen, that once provided food, was closed.

Mr Gill said: “We’ve held really good nights there but everyone knows it’s been losing consistency. Customers have seen it’s not open and gone drinking somewhere else. I really don’t know what the future holds for the pub.”

A notice from Dorman & Co bailiffs said it was acting on behalf of the landlord in telling the tenants to arrange collection of the goods within 14 days or they would be removed and sold.

John Cryne, chairman of CAMRA in North London, said: “Highgate has been relatively resilient in retaining its pubs over the last 20 years so it’s very disappointing if the malaise of closing great chunks of London’s pub is spreading here. It’s sad and sorry to hear about the loss of a pub like that and we don’t want to see it go.”

Icon Bars has been contacted