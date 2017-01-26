Tulip Siddiq quits the frontbench before crucial Article 50 vote

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq told labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that she was resigning with a 'heavy heart' Supplied by Tulip Siddiq

The Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn is resigning as a shadow minister as she does not support triggering Article 50 to start Brexit

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tulip Siddiq wrote a resignation letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn today which means she will no longer be the shadow minister for early years.

She decided to quit the post after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to put in place a three line whip on the Article 50 vote on triggering Brexit.

Ms Siddiq wrote in the letter, as seen by the Ham&High and published on the Guardian website: “My priority has been to ensure that the voices of people from Hampstead and Kilburn are represented in Parliament.

“The vast majority of my constituents voted last year to remain in the European Union, as did I.

“On the announcement of the three line whip on the Article 50 vote, I therefore feel I have no choice but to resign from my front bench role as shadow minister for early years.

“I do not support the triggering of Article 50 and cannot reconcile myself to the front bench position.”

As previously reported, Ms Siddiq said she was willing to leave the shadow cabinet to vote against Brexit following the Supreme Court decision that the matter must be put before Parliament.

She said: “75 per cent of my constituents voted to remain and I intend to represent them throughout these debates and when voting on Article 50.

“I have been clear that if that means stepping down from my frontbench position in order to do so, then it is something I am willing to do.”

Tulip Siddiq’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.