Tube strike: Journeys home to be disrupted for Camden, Haringey and Barnet residents

Tube stations across London are closed today because of a strike Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Closures across the London Underground network are set to disrupt journeys home tonight as stations in Camden, Haringey and Barnet remain shut.

Staff are striking because of plans to cut 900 jobs and close ticket offices.

The Northern Line is closed from Hampstead into central London on the Edgeware branch, while on the High Barnet branch there are no trains from Finchley Central into Zone 1 – though East Finchley remains open.

That means Belsize Park, Camden Town, Chalk Farm, Mornington Crescent, Euston, King’s Cross, Kentish Town, Tufnell Park and Highgate stations are all closed.

Services are expected to resume by tomorrow morning, with TfL advising passengers to complete all journeys on the network by 6pm because those stations which are open are likely to close by 7pm.

On the Jubilee Line, Swiss Cottage and St John’s Wood stations are both closed and only Southwark in central London remains open

There is currently a good service on the whole of the Metropolitan Line, however.

The Victoria and Waterloo and City lines are both completely closed.

On the Bakerloo Line a service is operating between Harrow and Wealdstone and Marylebone but there is no service on the rest of the line. Trains will run non-stop between Queen’s Park and Marylebone.

London Overground and buses are expected to be much busier than usual.

There has been a 149 per cent increase in the use of Santander Cycles, TfL has reported.