‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

The Muswell Hill shopkeeper appears to have provoked people further by buying a Union Jack Jaguar formerly owned by a Made in Chelsea star

The owner of the Really British shop on Muswell Hill Broadway bought the Union Jack car, previously owned by Made in Chelsea reality TV star Ollie Locke, last Friday.

Chris Ostwald, 54, has since discovered an anonymous note stuck to his shop window and a duplicate in the windscreen of his Jaguar parked near his home on Fortis Green Road over the weekend.

The note says: “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel”, a quote from eighteenth century essayist Samuel Johnson.

Chris Ostwald, 54, received thousands of messages of support after the Ham&High reported that shoppers were boycotting his novelty gift shop and branding it “pro-Brexit” and “racist”.

But it appears there is still some opposition to the shop in Muswell Hill.

Mr Ostwald told the Ham&High: “I find it quite shocking that someone would act in this way - to try and damage an independent fledgling business struggling to start up in such difficult times.

“I think leaving the note is possibly inviting others to commit criminal damage and is seen as an attempt to stir up trouble for me and my business, all because I used the word British!”

He added: “I’m half-worried that somebody is going to throw a brick through the window.”

Mr Ostwald, who also owns the Crocodile Café, said the opportunity to buy the car felt like fate after he had just opened the Really British shop.

He said: “The car is massively over the top, but it does stand for something, which is flaunting our nationality and it’s a good thing if it’s not done in a political way.”

Mr Ostwald said business is booming from customers all over London and the home counties.

His products include brown sauce, London underground tea towels and “Muswell Hillbillies” mugs, named after the album by the Kinks, who grew up in the area.