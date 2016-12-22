Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Trump, Brexit, Bake Off, Brangelina - really, it was all downhill after Harambe.

To raise a toast to the end of an annus horribilis, Camden Town Brewery is offering a beer on the house to its first 50 customers each day between December 28-31 2016.

Simply head to one of the brewery’s popular pubs - Camden’s Daughter in Kentish Town or The Horseshoe in Hampstead - and whisper “2016: dark year, dark beer” to the barman to receive a complimentary bottle of Camden Town Brewery’s Beer 2016, which can be shared with friends at the pub or at home.

Each year, Camden Town Brewery brews a beer that takes an entire year to make.

This year’s release – Beer 2016 – is a lager that was created by the team at the end of 2015 before being aged in barrels for 12 long months, soaking up the flavours of bourbon, cognac and tequila from the barrels.

Rich, dark and full bodied, Beer 2016 is perfect to cheers in the New Year with friends. Packed with notes of cocoa, sweet treacle and dark rum and a balanced hop bitterness and short finish, it tastes just like homemade brandy pudding.

Jasper Cuppaidge, Founder and CEO of Camden Town Brewery, said: “Every year we release an annual beer to sum up the year; something to remember all the great things that have happened over the past 12 months.

Although it’s been a pretty dark year, our dark beer [Beer 2016] might be the best part to come out of it! So forget the bad times, keep good memories intact and enjoy a drink on us. Happy New Year!”

This seasonal lager is presented in a screen printed sharing bottle, illustrated by London artist Jay Cover, priced at £9.99 and available from beerhawk.co.uk