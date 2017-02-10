Theo Walcott at Brecknock Primary: ‘Working in community is what Arsenal is about’

Theo Walcott paid a visit to Brecknock Primary School. Picture: Alex Wallace Archant

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott gave a group of excited young Gooners a PE lesson to remember during a visit on Thursday.

He met youngsters at Brecknock Primary School in Camden and read with a group of young children.

Arsenal in the Community coaches deliver PE lessons at the school, as well as a range of workshops. Kids also take part in the Arsenal Double Club holiday programme, which uses football as a way to help children improve their numeracy, literacy and language skills.

Theo said: “It was great to meet so many excited kids, who were great fun, and to see what a difference the Arsenal in the Community guys can make. Arsenal’s not just the players – we’re a big family, and getting out into local schools is a big part of who we are.”

Arsenal in the Community’s work at Brecknock is part of the Premier League’s Primary Stars campaign, which provides sports and education resources in 75 primary schools in north London.