Search

Advanced search

Syrian refugee family given home thanks to generosity of Muswell Hill landlords

11:34 30 January 2017

Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)

Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)

© Dieter Perry

A Syrian family who fled their war torn country can now rebuild their lives after two Muswell Hill landlords offered them a home.

Comment
Khaled Shabook and Sheghaf Shabook and daughter Dania Shabook 2.5yrs a family from a family from Aleppo Syria. (Pic credit: Dieter Perry)Khaled Shabook and Sheghaf Shabook and daughter Dania Shabook 2.5yrs a family from a family from Aleppo Syria. (Pic credit: Dieter Perry)

Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook and their two-year old daughter Dania have been re-housed by landlords Atia and Mash Hafezjee, in an empty flat they own in Tottenham.

Now the Hafezjees, of Cranley Gardens, who run a lettings agency are appealing for others with vacant properties to follow their example.

Refugees Mr and Mrs Shabook, who now live safely in the two-bedroom Tottenham flat, bravely shared their story at an open house event in on Thursday night, organised by the Muswell Hill Methodist Church (MHMC)and Citizen’s UK.

The couple fled Aleppo a year ago, heading to Turkey. Khaled, a former bank manager, came to England soon afterwards, followed by his architect wife and daughter two months ago.

Landlords Atia Lokhat Hafezjee and her husband Mash Hafezjee at an open house event asking fellow landlords to resettle SyriansLandlords Atia Lokhat Hafezjee and her husband Mash Hafezjee at an open house event asking fellow landlords to resettle Syrians

He said: “Life is much better now we have found a home. We lived four years in the crisis in Aleppo, with a lot of fear and not feeling safe. We had little water to drink and no electricity, it was not a suitable place for my daughter to grow up.”

He said when he arrived in the UK, he was given a room in a hostel in Leeds which became unsuitable once his family had secured a visa to join him.

He added: “I struggled to find a home because nobody accept me because I am not working now, I am on housing benefit. Suddenly one day I make a connection with Atia. Now I have a home here in London and I have a chance to get a job.”

Shegaf, who left her injured sister and brothers in Aleppo, added: “We have a new life here where we can feel safe, my daughter can go to nursery. I am looking to do a masters degree in Urban Design so one day I can go home and rebuild my country. Thank you Atia.”

Landlady Atia Hafezjee, a former teacher, said she was shocked by a trip to Calais to help out in a school.

“It was a shack, not a school, it was really disturbing for me. The children were so scared and alone,” she said.

“There are stereotypes here that we must change that refugees are here to take our jobs, our money. The first landlord I had to convince was my husband, depending on whether we had a property available.”

She contacted a number of refugee charities asking how they could help someone.

She added: “I don’t think people are aware of how easy this is for landlords. As a landlord you can measure your success with pounds you are saving but now you can measure success by how many lives you are saving.”

Representatives from Citizen’s UK and Haringey Council, who were present at the event, called for more private landlords to help refugees currently living in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan through new government resettlement schemes.

The host, Paul Eedle, from MHMC, one of the first groups in the UK to volunteer for a Home Office sponsored Full Community Sponsorship scheme, to help refugees, said: “This evening is an example of how rewarding helping refugees can be for landlords. How do we work with the private rented sector to address this humanitarian issue?”

Roy Dunbar, from Homes for Haringey, who worked on resettling refugees for Camden Council, added: “Haringey is trying to place 10 families at the moment and the biggest problem is appealing to landlords with a social heart.

“If you come to us, we’ll have a look at the property then the Home Office will inspect it, and we will guarantee the rent. As a landlord coming on board, the council can guarantee the rent and you will have a tenant who really appreciates what you are doing.”

Keywords: Camden Council Home Office Jordan United Kingdom Turkey Leeds London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Highgate actress Juliet Stevenson condemns Trump’s ‘cruel’ Muslim ban

15:35 Nathalie Raffray
Juliet Stevenson

Actress and charity founder Juliet Stevenson CBE has slammed Donald Trump’s Muslim ban as she launched a charity drive to help refugees.

Petition for George Michael statue near his Highgate home given to Downing Street

11:46 Anna Behrmann
John Vasiliou handing in his petition in Downing Street on Sunday

A petition calling for a bronze statue of George Michael for the green opposite his home in The Grove has reached more than 4,000 signatures and gained the support of one of the late pop singer’s cousins

Syrian refugee family given home thanks to generosity of Muswell Hill landlords

11:34 Nathalie Raffray
Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)

A Syrian family who fled their war torn country can now rebuild their lives after two Muswell Hill landlords offered them a home.

Shock after Belsize gym closes ‘without warning’

11:35 Iain Burns
The poster on the front of the centre's window Picture: Jen Roberts

A popular Belsize Park gym has closed without warning, members have said, leaving users and staff shocked and confused.

Breaking News: Family receive £125,000 ransom demand to free West Hampstead mum Nazanin from Iranian jail

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Emily Banks
Nazanin and Richard Ratcliffe with daughter Gabriella

The family of West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have reported that they have received an offer to arrange Nazanin’s release from jail in return for paying a ransom of 600 million Iranian toman to a fixer - the equivalent of £125,000.

Tulip Siddiq resignation: ‘Europe is a very big deal here – it wouldn’t be fair to vote for Brexit’

Friday, January 27, 2017 Iain Burns
Tulip Siddiq MP

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has said the same passion that drove her to campaign for Remain straight after giving birth is what led her to quit the Labour frontbench to vote against Brexit.

Survivors call for action on antisemitism at Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration

Friday, January 27, 2017 Anna Behrmann
Holocaust survivors light candles at the JW3's Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration

Distinguished speakers at Jewish community centre JW3 urged people to combat the rise of antisemitism in the UK and across Europe as they remembered the Holocaust

Finchley Road station: Severe delays on Jubilee Line after security alert

Friday, January 27, 2017 Iain Burns
Delays are expected along the rest of the line Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

There are severe delays on the Jubilee Line because of an earlier security alert.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Shock after Belsize gym closes ‘without warning’

The poster on the front of the centre's window Picture: Jen Roberts

Petition for George Michael statue near his Highgate home given to Downing Street

John Vasiliou handing in his petition in Downing Street on Sunday

Pop star George Michael secretly funded Highgate’s Fair in the Square celebrations and village Christmas Tree

George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Syrian refugee family given home thanks to generosity of Muswell Hill landlords

Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)

Breaking News: Family receive £125,000 ransom demand to free West Hampstead mum Nazanin from Iranian jail

Nazanin and Richard Ratcliffe with daughter Gabriella
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now