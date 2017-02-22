Swiss Cottage: Driver rescued from car after collision with lorry
PA Archive/PA Images
A driver has been freed from a car after it crashed into a parked lorry in Swiss Cottage.
Police, paramedics and the fire brigade came to the rescue after the collision in Northways Parade this morning at 9.40am.
A spokesman for the Met said the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that are not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.
The London Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance, incident response officer and a Hazardous Area Response team to the scene.
A man was treated on the spot and taken as a priority to a major trauma centre.
Nearby College Crescent was closed temporarily but has since reopened.
There have been no arrests.