Swiss Cottage: Driver rescued from car after collision with lorry

The crash in Swiss Cottage happened this morning Picture: Nick Ansell/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A driver has been freed from a car after it crashed into a parked lorry in Swiss Cottage.

Police, paramedics and the fire brigade came to the rescue after the collision in Northways Parade this morning at 9.40am.

A spokesman for the Met said the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that are not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

The London Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance, incident response officer and a Hazardous Area Response team to the scene.

A man was treated on the spot and taken as a priority to a major trauma centre.

Nearby College Crescent was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

There have been no arrests.