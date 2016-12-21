Shop local for your last minute Christmas gifts.

A West Hampstead entrepreuneur is urging people to shop local this Christmas, as we rush out to buy last-minute gifts and decorations for our families and friends

The Ham&High teamed up with Former Highgate School pupil Alex Schlagman, of Birchington Road who is passionate about reviving the High Street and promoting our independent local shops, helping communities and businesses.

Mr Schlagman hopes to bring custom back to high street shops through his website PocketHighStreet.com.

He has been offering local businesses from the Ham&High, Wood&Vale and Broadway areas the opportunity to sign up to the website for free.

So far, 24 local businesses have already signed up and customers can head online to browse handmade and unusual gifts from our local shops in the Pocket High Street Christmas gift guide.

Founder Mr Schlagman previously told the Ham&High: “We all dread the day when we no longer have high streets, just big out-of-town pick-up points.

“There is a lot of talk about the high street dying, but I believe the high street does not need to be in conflict with the internet, but can thrive with it.”

– Visit http://www.pockethighstreet.com/ham-high-shopping/ to find the Pocket High Street and Ham&High gift guide for local shops.