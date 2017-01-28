Shock after Belsize gym closes ‘without warning’

A popular Belsize Park gym has closed without warning, members have said, leaving users and staff shocked and confused.

SpringHealth Hampstead, based in Belsize Park Gardens, shut its doors on Thursday with little warning or explanation – leaving many wondering what will happen to the fees they paid in advance.

Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin said on Friday she was not informed of the gym’s closure despite attending for nearly three decades.

She tweeted: “27 years I’ve been going there and not even an email! Where now.”

Always fun to turn up at your gym to find it has been closed down with absolutely no warning @NW3SpringHealth — Lucy (@LVHA21) January 26, 2017

Accountants Smith Cooper told the Ham&High that SpringHealth had ceased to trade on Thursday because the company had incurred “substantial losses”.

A spokesman added that the firm will be put into liquidation on February 22.

The question of whether any money is owed to employees is “between the company and its staff”, he added.

@NW3SpringHealth in liquidation #shameonyou employees left in the lurch and members dumped! :( — Dr Diana Spencer (@AbbeyRoadDental) January 29, 2017

Any enquiries should be directed to Smith Cooper on 0115 945 4300.

Belsize councillor Claire-Louise Leyland, meanwhile, said she was “shocked” to hear the news.

She added: “I’m sure that a lot of local members will be really upset about this and also concerned about staff, who’ve become part of our community.”

@McGiff @henriettak @NW3SpringHealth Wonder when they'll kindly inform the members that the gym we're still paying for no longer exists. — Kevin O'Sullivan (@TVKev) January 27, 2017

When called, the centre’s phone number produces only a dead tone.

SpringHealth’s last Twitter post was on Wednesday, a day before the closure.

It tweeted: “Go for your goals #wednesdaywisdom #wednesdaymotivation #FitnessGoals #Hampstead #springhealth”.

