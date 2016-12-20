Search

Saracens stars’ special Christmas touchdown for disabled kids

14:49 20 December 2016

Youngsters from all over north London, including Hampstead and Finchley, attended the Saracens Sports Foundation

Chris Ashton, Will Fraser and Jackson Wray handed out signed rugby balls to the children, from Hampstead and across north London

England star Ashton and other players regularly attend training sessions at Allianz Park on Monday evenings giving up their free time to meet the teenage youngsters who are involved with the Saracens Sports Foundation and suffer with disabilities.

The sessions are sponsored by Hampstead car dealers Alan Day Volkswagen with managing director Paul Tanner and two senior managers assisting.

Mr Tanner said: “I’d like to thank the Saracens players Chris Ashton, Will Fraser and Jackson Wray for helping out with the training over the past year and giving up their free time.

“Having them here is a great inspiration for us all.

“It means a lot to the teenagers who come to us for coaching every Monday night that the stars of the club support the Sarries Foundation Programme.

“The boys have had a fantastic year and the players presented them with signed rugby balls for Xmas.”

