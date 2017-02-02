Protestors expected at West End Lane Planning Committee meeting tonight

West Hampstead Stop The Blocks taking a box of objections to the proposed development on 156 West End Lane to the planning department of Camden Council last year. From left Nazma Rahman, Bridget Dunne, Joseph Black, Ian Ferrie, Monique Henry and Wayne Stalley. Archant

A decision on an application to demolish offices at 156 West End Lane and replace them with eight-storey housing blocks is due this evening.

Developers A2 Dominion tabled the plans that will see the current site, housing Travis Perkins building merchants, torn down and replaced by 164 new homes - half of which are earmarked as being “significantly below market rent”.

The development would also provide retail, community and employment space.

However, a number of residents were left dismayed at the scale of redevelopment in the area and a “Save West Hampstead” campaign was soon launched to challenge the proposals.

The West Hampstead Neighbourhood Development Forum along with other groups and more than 1,000 individuals have also objected to the planning application - some of whom will be allotted five minutes to voice those objections this evening.

The “Stop the Blocks!” community action group has called on protestors to join them outside Camden Town Hall at 6.15pm ahead of tonight’s Planning Committee meeting due to start at 7pm where a decision on the proposals will be made.