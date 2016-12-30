Search

Advanced search

Pop star George Michael secretly funded Highgate’s Fair in the Square celebrations and village Christmas Tree

15:10 30 December 2016

George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

PA Wire/Press Association Images

The late singer anonymously paid for the Highgate Christmas tree and was the largest private sponsor of the fair, which attracts thousands of people each year

Comment
George Michael was a generous supporter of Highgate's Fair in the Square. Pictured are Leominster Morris Dancers. Photo: Nigel SuttonGeorge Michael was a generous supporter of Highgate's Fair in the Square. Pictured are Leominster Morris Dancers. Photo: Nigel Sutton

Following his shock death on Christmas Day, the chair of Highgate’s Fair in the Square, a huge George Michael fan, has revealed that the star donated to the event faithfully for the last ten years.

Meanwhile fans want to erect a statue to the pop legend on the green opposite his house in The Grove.

Holly Lodge resident Veronica Day, who organises the annual summer fair, wrote to Mr Michael’s office ten years ago to ask for a contribution and received a swift reply from George that he would donate anonymously.

Mr Michael, who lived in The Grove in Highgate, continued to be the largest private sponsor each year, including for this summer’s event.

The shrine outside George Michael's home in The Grove. Photo: Emily BanksThe shrine outside George Michael's home in The Grove. Photo: Emily Banks

The only people who knew of his generosity were the volunteer committee of the Fair in the Square.

More than 10,000 people attended this year’s fair, which is entirely volunteer-run and relies on donations from private individuals as well as businesses including the Ham&High.

Mrs Day said: “For over a decade George Michael was the most generous private sponsor of the annual Highgate ‘Fair in the Square’ and always asked for his donation to remain anonymous - ‘from a local resident’.

“The Fair in the Square organisers would like to pay public tribute to his unsparing support, and for his other acts of philanthropy to the local community.

“His contributions made the world and Highgate a brighter place.”

She added: “I really want people to know that he was very generous to his local community.”

Each year the committee invited him to the event, extending an invitation to his two Labradors for the dog show at one point, but he declined, preferring to support the event behind the scenes.

Mrs Day said it is also known that Mr Michael, who died at 53, pays for the Christmas Tree in the green opposite his house every year, for the enjoyment of the Highgate community.

While Mrs Day has never met Mr Michael, who rose to fame as part of Wham!, she did receive a birthday card from him around 15 years ago.

His sister, Melanie, had a gift shop called “Sea” on Highgate West Hill – “before shabby chic was in, she was doing shabby chic,” Mrs Day said.

For her 40th birthday party, Mrs Day had a George Michael impersonator, and her husband went into the shop to ask if the real George Michael could send his wife a card.

Mrs Day was delighted to receive a card with the words, “to Veronica, Happy Birthday, love George.”

As the community continue to gather in front of Mr Michael’s house to pay tribute to the secret philanthropist, a local fan has started a petition to put up a George Michael statue in the green space outside his house.

Muswell Hill resident John Vasiliou put up the petition 12 hours ago and it has more than 250 signatures.

He said: “He did so much for charity anonymously, it would be something for his recognition.”

“If we could put something out there, it would be good for his community, good for Highgate.”

– To sign the petition, visit here.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Actresses Helen McCrory, Naomie Harris and actor Tim Pigott-Smith along with the Kinks Ray Davies are among those leading the New Year’s Honours list from the Ham&High community.

Yesterday, 22:35 Emily Banks
Actress Helen McCrory at an arts charity in July. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Faces from the worlds of showbusiness, healthcare, sport and the community in the Ham&High area have beem recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Pop star George Michael secretly funded Highgate’s Fair in the Square celebrations and village Christmas Tree

Yesterday, 15:10 Anna Behrmann
George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The late singer anonymously paid for the Highgate Christmas tree and was the largest private sponsor of the fair, which attracts thousands of people each year

Highgate Primary School fitness programme backed by GB Olympic athlete Bianca Williams

Yesterday, 09:40 James Scott
GB Olympic athlete Bianca Williams paid a visit to Highgate Primary School earlier this month to take part in a Get Up and Go! session. Credit: UEL

A pioneering weekly fitness programme at a Highgate school involving staff, students and parents has been given the seal of approval by a Great British Olympic athlete.

Paramedics’ warning over the dangers of excess drinking this New Years’

Thu, 16:23 Sam Corbishley
Camden ranked second in the list of booze-fuelled calls last December.

New Years Eve is traditionally the busiest night of the year for LAS, while Camden ranked second in most alcohol-related calls last December.

Thieves steal £20,000 painting in smash and grab raid at Belsize art gallery

Thu, 12:04 Emily Banks
This painting of the Venice Arsenal by Ceri Richards was stolen from Sylvester Fine Arts, in Belsize Lane

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole this £20,000 painting in an overnight raid at an art gallery in Belsize Village.

Schoolboy from Hampstead Garden Suburb named police hero of 2016

Thu, 11:22 Sam Corbishley
Didier's bravery and quick wits helped officers catch the thugs who robbed his mother.

Didier Levenfiche, 10, activated the house alarm and memorised the faces of two thugs as they violently robbed his mother in front of him.

How to recycle your real Christmas trees with Camden Council

Thu, 10:37 Sam Corbishley
Where and when to recycle your natural Christmas tree in north London

Camden residents can give their discarded Christmas trees a new lease of life by using the council’s tree recycling scheme.

Warning for NYE revellers heading to Parliament Hill and Primrose Hill

Wed, 14:22 Sam Corbishley
Fireworks of Primrose Hill

Those intending to celebrate the beginning of 2017 atop Parliament Hill have been asked to travel in on foot to avoid clogging the roads.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Pop star George Michael secretly funded Highgate’s Fair in the Square celebrations and village Christmas Tree

George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Warning for NYE revellers heading to Parliament Hill and Primrose Hill

Fireworks of Primrose Hill

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

PICTURE GALLERY: Grieving fans set up shrine outside George Michael’s Highgate home

Popstar George Michael’s sudden death has lead to an outpouring of grief with fans setting up a shrine for the star outside his Highgate home.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now