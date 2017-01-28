Petition for George Michael statue near his Highgate home given to Downing Street

A petition calling for a bronze statue of George Michael for the green opposite his home in The Grove has reached more than 4,000 signatures and gained the support of one of the late pop singer’s cousins

John Vasiliou, a driving instructor from Muswell Hill who started the petition, says he is optimistic that number 10 will be in touch in the next week or so.

He wants to commission a life size bronze statue of his pop hero George Michael, who rose to fame as part of Wham!, and died suddenly on Christmas Day.

Mr Vasiliou is still trying to find out if the green is public land and Camden Council would be able to grant permission, or if it is private land and he would need to speak with the owner.

More than a month after his death, fans and family friends are still bringing flowers and cards, which are being carefully tended and carried across to the green space opposite.

Mr Vasiliou said that one of George Michael’s cousin sent him a private message on Facebook in support of the statue, but he hopes other close members of the family will get in touch, although he understands they are grieving.

The 50-year-old said: “We wanted someone from the family to give us their blessing.

“His cousin approves of what we’re doing and if his father or sister contacts us, that would be a major blessing.”

Mr Vasiliou’s favourite song is Careless Whisper, which he danced to with his wife when they first met.

The petition can be found here.