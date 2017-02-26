Pensioner dies after being hit by a car in Hampstead Garden Suburb

The elderly lady was airlifted to hospital from Lyttelton Playing Fields. Photo: Heathfielde resident Archant

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a woman in her 90s died shortly after being airlifted to hospital

The pensioner died around two hours after she was hit by the car. Photo: Heathfielde resident The pensioner died around two hours after she was hit by the car. Photo: Heathfielde resident

Police were called at around 11am on Saturday to Lyttleton Road to reports of a road traffic accident.

The elderly woman was taken by air ambulance from Lyttleton Playing Fields to The Royal London Hospital, but she sadly died a couple of hours afterwards, before 1pm.

The police have not yet formally identified the woman. A post-mortem examination will be taking place.

The driver stopped at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries. There have been no arrests.

The Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating, and ask that anyone with information about the collision call the witness line on 020 8991 9555 or via 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or tweet @MetCC.