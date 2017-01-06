Owner of Fortis Green pub where Kinks first played dies

George Karageorgis, owner of the Clissold Arms Archant

Tributes have been paid to the “wonderful” owner of the Fortis Green pub where The Kinks played their first gig.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Karageorgis George Karageorgis

George Karageorgis, whose popular Clissold Arms pub was a favourite of the band, died at the age of 57 on Saturday.

The Kinks played their first set there in 1960.

Sonia Pereira, manager of the pub, said Mr Karageorgis had suffered from a short illness.

She added: “He was incredibly loved and will be forever missed.

Our wonderful @george_clissold owner of @clissoldarms who died yesterday ! With him for Xmas day wonderful man ! pic.twitter.com/LTnNk5lJU3 — Michelle Collins (@missmcollins) January 8, 2017

“At this very difficult time we are thinking of his family, the Clissold Arms team and the huge network of people who were proud to call him a friend.”

EastEnders and Coronation Street actress Michelle Collins posted a photograph of herself with Mr Karageorgis taken on Christmas Day alongside a short tribute.

She tweeted: “Our wonderful @george_clissold owner of @clissoldarms who died yesterday ! With him for Xmas day wonderful man !”

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, who was born in Fortis Green, said he hoped Mr Karageorgis would “rest in peace”.

My deepest sympathies to his family - Rest In Peace @george_clissold Love Dave pic.twitter.com/T3uBtOjMLv — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 9, 2017

He added: “My deepest sympathies to his family”.

Ms Pereira said events booked with the pub will not be affected, but normal restaurant and pub functions may be disrupted.

“We ask you to bear with us at this time,” she said.

She added: “Thank you for your support and thank you for being part of our community, which meant so much to George.”

Details of Mr Karageorgis’s funeral will be posted soon, Ms Pereira said.