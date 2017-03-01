Northern Line: Signal failure causes severe delays in Camden and Barnet
10:23 01 March 2017
PA Wire/PA Images
There are severe delays on the Northern Line after a signal failure.
Transport for London said there was no service between Edgware and Morden via Bank or Charing Cross.
It also warned of severe delays along the rest of the line.
The cause is a signalling system failure in the Kennington Area.
Customers have been advised to change where they can to reach their destination, while Underground tickets will be accepted on South West Trains, Southeastern, Thameslink, Southern and bus services via “any reasonable route”.