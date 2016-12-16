Search

Advanced search

North London relationship charity celebrates 70th anniversary in 1940s-style

16:34 16 December 2016

(l-r): Lesley Kelsey from Relate London North East, Ewan Malcolm CEO of Relate London North West and Pamela Forsyth from Relate London North East. Photo: Bijal Doshi

(l-r): Lesley Kelsey from Relate London North East, Ewan Malcolm CEO of Relate London North West and Pamela Forsyth from Relate London North East. Photo: Bijal Doshi

Archant

Their work has evolved from mainly advising married couples to helping increasing numbers of singletons and same sex couples

Comment

Relate London North West, which covers areas including Camden and Barnet, hosted a 70th birthday party in a room decorated with ration books and adverts for Spam and Bovril.

Organisers raised more than £500 for children’s counselling in their raffle on Wednesday evening.

The charity, a branch of Relate, opened in 1946, just after the Second World War.

Starting life as part of the Marriage Guidance Council, Relate relaunched on Valentine’s Day 1988 in recognition of its wider relationship work with single people, couples living together, same sex couples, children and young people and families.

Its work has changed with the times, with smart phone addictions and online affairs playing a greater role in why couples might go to Relate.

Chief executive Ewan Malcolm joked that the charity was born around the time of the bikini and the jitterbug phase as well as the opening of Heathrow airport.

Mr Malcolm said: “Relate London North West offers a wide range of services to help with couple and family relationships, regardless of age, nationality or sexual orientation.

“Their services include counselling, mediation and sex therapy, as well as support for young people”.

The charity is expecting an increase in calls this New Year, as financial worries add to family tensions over Christmas. Relate London North West received a 35 per cent increase in calls in January 2016 and is predicting a similar trend this year.

Visit Relate London North West for more details.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposed himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

6 minutes ago Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Haringey’s chief quits to head up affordable housing body

11:42 Iain Burns
Haringey chief executive Nick Walkley

The head of Haringey Council is to quit and take charge of a government housing body.

Gospel Oak’s Christmas Day peace to be shattered by ‘unfair’ rail work

07:00 Iain Burns
The structures were earlier installed near Crouch Hill station

Railway engineers working on Christmas Day will sound loud horns between Gospel Oak and Upper Holloway stations in a bid to finish Overground maintenance by February next year.

Shop local for your last minute Christmas gifts.

Yesterday, 18:01
Hopes shine bright for businesses around Hampstead and Highgate. Photo: Polly Hancock

A West Hampstead entrepreuneur is urging people to shop local this Christmas, as we rush out to buy last-minute gifts and decorations for our families and friends

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran faces a ban on seeing her toddler

Nazanin with her mother and baby Gabriella in Iran

‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

Chris Ostwald's Union Jack Jaguar, previously owned by Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now