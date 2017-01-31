New M&S Foodhall set to open in West Hampstead next month

The new store, in Hardy Building, will open on Wednesday February 22. Archant

A new Marks and Spencer (M&S) Foodhall will be opening in West Hampstead on Wednesday February 22.

The new store will be located just a minute’s walk from West Hampstead tube station in West Hampstead Square and aims to offer shoppers the very best of M&S’s innovative, high quality food and drink products.

Customers at M&S West Hampstead will be assisted by a team of 55 colleagues, 20 of whom have been newly recruited from the local area.

They will be able to pick from a variety of M&S’s everyday essentials, popular prepared meals, delicatessen foods, beers, wines and spirits.

A range of products from M&S’s new Health range will also be available, including Nourish Bowls containing hearty, wholesome and fresh ingredients such as edamame black rice, avocado and sweet potato.

M&S West Hampstead Foodhall will be run by manager Kate Thomas, who has been with the chain for more than 16 years.

Commenting on the opening, Kate said: “The team and I are really excited to unveil our new store to the local community. At M&S West Hampstead Foodhall the customer will be at the heart of everything we do and we are looking forward to welcoming the local community and hearing their feedback.

“The Foodhall will offer our customers a great range of quality food as well as an in-store Bakery providing a host of speciality breads, pastries and cakes freshly baked each day. We hope that customers will join us on Wednesday 22nd February as we unveil the store and celebrate our opening.”

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the Collect in Store service which gives shoppers the option to have their M&S.com orders delivered to the store the next day free of charge.

The new store will be located in Hardy Building, West Hampstead Square, and will be open from 8am and 10pm between Monday and Friday, from 8am to 9pm on Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.