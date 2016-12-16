Search

Advanced search

National Action: Banned ‘neo-Nazi’ group graffiti found in Hampstead pub

07:00 16 December 2016

The graffiti Cllr Cooper found in Hampstead Picture: Oliver Cooper

The graffiti Cllr Cooper found in Hampstead Picture: Oliver Cooper

Archant

Graffiti naming a racist far-right group set to be banned by the home secretary was recently found in a Hampstead pub.

Comment

Amber Rudd said National Action is a “racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organisation which stirs up hatred, glorifies violence and promotes a vile ideology” that has no place in Britain. From today it will be a crime to join or support the group.

But Cllr Oliver Cooper, who represents Hampstead Town ward, said he discovered the organisation’s name written on a toilet in South End Road’s Garden Gate pub two weeks ago.

Cllr Cooper said: “Unknown to most, National Action is one of the most vicious neo-Nazi groups in the UK, holding rallies with banners saying ‘Hitler was right’. Hopefully, the government’s action in banning this horrific neo-Nazi group will raise awareness of the threat of virulent, violent anti-Semitism.”

He added: “Hatred of the Jewish people is often, sadly, found bubbling under the surface of society, as we’ve seen in the rise of the ‘alt-right’: a euphemism often used by neo-Nazis, especially in the wake of Trump’s victory in the US. We need a zero-tolerance approach and swift, stern action to tackle it in whatever form it’s found.”

Cllr Cooper said the graffiti was immediately scrubbed off by the pub’s staff and the premises searched to ensure no more was present.

A member of staff at the Garden Gate told the Ham&High she was disgusted by the graffiti and stressed it had no place in the pub – “or anywhere else”.

On its website, National Action explains that a “white Britain” is its ultimate aim and its philosophy is “national socialism”.

But on November 30, the group said in a statement that the idea it could be banned was “below discussion on grounds of extreme ignorance” because it “neither sanction[s] or endorse[s] terrorism”.

Its website also carries the phrase “Death to traitors, freedom for Britain”, which was used in court by Thomas Mair, who murdered Jo Cox MP in June.

Members of the group often photograph themselves in all-black attire with balaclavas.

It referred to American president-elect Donald Trump as “Trumpenfuhrer” and praised his November election victory.

Keywords: United Kingdom United States Hampstead Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Haringey’s chief quits to head up affordable housing body

11:42 Iain Burns
Haringey chief executive Nick Walkley

The head of Haringey Council is to quit and take charge of a government housing body.

Gospel Oak’s Christmas Day peace to be shattered by ‘unfair’ rail work

07:00 Iain Burns
The structures were earlier installed near Crouch Hill station

Railway engineers working on Christmas Day will sound loud horns between Gospel Oak and Upper Holloway stations in a bid to finish Overground maintenance by February next year.

Shop local for your last minute Christmas gifts.

Yesterday, 18:01
Hopes shine bright for businesses around Hampstead and Highgate. Photo: Polly Hancock

A West Hampstead entrepreuneur is urging people to shop local this Christmas, as we rush out to buy last-minute gifts and decorations for our families and friends

‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

Yesterday, 14:06 Anna Behrmann
Chris Ostwald's Union Jack Jaguar, previously owned by Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke

The Muswell Hill shopkeeper appears to have provoked people further by buying a Union Jack Jaguar formerly owned by a Made in Chelsea star

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran faces a ban on seeing her toddler

Nazanin with her mother and baby Gabriella in Iran

‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

Chris Ostwald's Union Jack Jaguar, previously owned by Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now