Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill staff and pupils drive to keep cold refugees snug

17:27 03 February 2017

Children at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill with their SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)

Children at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill with their SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)

© Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

Children from a primary school in Muswell Hill have packed hundreds of SNUG packs for their headmistress to deliver to refugees abroad.

Comment
Pupils at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill have made SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)Pupils at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill have made SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)

Pupils at Coldfall Primary School in Coldfall Avenue have been busy putting together 500 packs containing socks, neckwear, underwear and gloves - SNUG.

The haul is going into the back of the school van on Thursday which headmistress Evelyn Davies will drive to Calais for distribution in camps in Dunkirk, Paris and Norrent-Fontes.

As part of the school’s monthly value project on love children were asked to put together a SNUG pack to help as many people as possible endure the cold winter months via the charity Help Refugees.

Each pack contains three pairs of socks, one Neckwear (or scarf), three pairs of underwear and one pair of gloves.

Coldfall Primary School head teacher Evelyn Davies pictured with pupils with their SNUG packs (Pic credit: Nigel Sutton)Coldfall Primary School head teacher Evelyn Davies pictured with pupils with their SNUG packs (Pic credit: Nigel Sutton)

Ella Gilmour-Raznick, 9, said: “We loved putting together our packs. It made us think about what the person who will be wearing the things we bought will have been through.”

According to Help Refugees, about 2,000 people currently live in wooden shelters in Dunkirk’s official camp. In Calais, more than 500 people sleep rough under bridges since the camp there was demolished. There is an estimated 2,000 rough sleepers in Paris and in Norrent-Fontes 120 sleep in wooden shelters.

Ms Davies said: “We are so thrilled to have collected over 500 SNUG packs. It’s difficult to find initiatives where you can offer grass roots support, but this project has really captured the imagination of the whole school.

“We have been discussing the plight of the many thousands of refugees and wanted to find something to help them during the winter months.

“We are driving to Calais on Wednesday to deliver them to the distribution centre and from there they will be allocated to those most in need.”

Keywords: Paris

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Muswell Hill staff and pupils drive to keep cold refugees snug

17:27 Nathalie Raffray
Children at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill with their SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)

Children from a primary school in Muswell Hill have packed hundreds of SNUG packs for their headmistress to deliver to refugees abroad.

Controversial development at 156 West End Lane approved by Camden

14:56 Sam Corbishley
West Hampstead Stop The Blocks campaigners outside the committee meeting at Camden Town Hall last night. (Photo: Polly Hancock)

The application, for the redevelopment of office spaces into an eight-storey housing block, was approved by the council’s planning committee.

Camden leader moves to reassure faith groups after Donald Trump sows ‘division and hate’

15:28 Iain Burns
Cllr Sarah Hayward

The leader of Camden Council has written to faith and community groups in the borough to express solidarity in the face of US president Donald Trump’s migration policy.

Baroness asks UK government to call for release of Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Yesterday, 16:54 Iain Burns
Baroness Northover, left, Baron Campbell of Pittenweem, right, with Richard Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara Ratcliffe in the centre

Members of the House of Lords have discussed the “cruel and manipulative” treatment of Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been imprisoned in Iran with her two-year-old daughter.

Crouch End comic Arabella Weir supports cancer day after losing family and friends

Yesterday, 16:09 Nathalie Raffray
Arabella Weir is wearing a unity band in support of World Cancer Day

Crouch End’s comic actress and author is supporting World Cancer Day in memory of her mother, father, best friend and step mother after losing all four to the devastating disease.

Protestors expected at West End Lane Planning Committee meeting tonight

Yesterday, 15:45 Sam Corbishley
West Hampstead Stop The Blocks taking a box of objections to the proposed development on 156 West End Lane to the planning department of Camden Council last year. From left Nazma Rahman, Bridget Dunne, Joseph Black, Ian Ferrie, Monique Henry and Wayne Stalley.

A decision on an application to demolish offices at 156 West End Lane and replace them with eight-storey housing blocks is due this evening.

Staff and members at Belsize gym ‘dumped in street’ after surprise closure

Yesterday, 12:12 Iain Burns
Peter Crimmins in the gym Picture: Natasha Nother

Members and staff at a popular Belsize gym have spoken of their sadness and frustration after it closed with no warning.

Video: ‘In Hampstead and Kilburn we do not scapegoat migrants’ – Tulip Siddiq explains vote against Brexit

Yesterday, 11:47 Iain Burns
Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq

MPs Tulip Siddiq and Catherine West both made impassioned speeches before voting against allowing Britain to leave the EU.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Petition for George Michael statue near his Highgate home given to Downing Street

John Vasiliou handing in his petition in Downing Street on Sunday

Shock after Belsize gym closes ‘without warning’

The poster on the front of the centre's window Picture: Jen Roberts

Historic Hampstead anti-slavery mansion may no longer become flats

The Heath and Hampstead Society successfully campaigned for scaffolding to protect the facade of the derelict building

Pop star George Michael secretly funded Highgate’s Fair in the Square celebrations and village Christmas Tree

George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Syrian refugee family given home thanks to generosity of Muswell Hill landlords

Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now