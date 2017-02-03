Muswell Hill staff and pupils drive to keep cold refugees snug

Children at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill with their SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton) © Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

Children from a primary school in Muswell Hill have packed hundreds of SNUG packs for their headmistress to deliver to refugees abroad.

Pupils at Coldfall Primary School in Coldfall Avenue have been busy putting together 500 packs containing socks, neckwear, underwear and gloves - SNUG.

The haul is going into the back of the school van on Thursday which headmistress Evelyn Davies will drive to Calais for distribution in camps in Dunkirk, Paris and Norrent-Fontes.

As part of the school’s monthly value project on love children were asked to put together a SNUG pack to help as many people as possible endure the cold winter months via the charity Help Refugees.

Each pack contains three pairs of socks, one Neckwear (or scarf), three pairs of underwear and one pair of gloves.

Ella Gilmour-Raznick, 9, said: “We loved putting together our packs. It made us think about what the person who will be wearing the things we bought will have been through.”

According to Help Refugees, about 2,000 people currently live in wooden shelters in Dunkirk’s official camp. In Calais, more than 500 people sleep rough under bridges since the camp there was demolished. There is an estimated 2,000 rough sleepers in Paris and in Norrent-Fontes 120 sleep in wooden shelters.

Ms Davies said: “We are so thrilled to have collected over 500 SNUG packs. It’s difficult to find initiatives where you can offer grass roots support, but this project has really captured the imagination of the whole school.

“We have been discussing the plight of the many thousands of refugees and wanted to find something to help them during the winter months.

“We are driving to Calais on Wednesday to deliver them to the distribution centre and from there they will be allocated to those most in need.”