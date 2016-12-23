MISSING: Concern mounts for Yoav Stern, last spotted in Golders Green

Yoav Stern, 27, who was last spotted in Golders Green Archant

Family of an Israeli man first reported missing nearly three weeks ago are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yoav Stern, 27, was last seen by police in Warren Street on December 2 but is also thought to have been spotted a week later in Golders Green.

Neighbourhood watch group Shomrim North West London published a CCTV image showing who they believe to be Mr Stern, who is from Jerusalem, in Golders Green on December 8.

If you see Yoav Stern or know anything about his whereabouts, phone 101.