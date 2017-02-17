Missing: Concern mounts for deaf woman last seen in Golders Green

Police are increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a deaf woman with learning difficulties after she went missing from a church in Golders Green.

Gakleen Shahata, 39, was last seen at around noon on Sunday, February 12 at Golders Green Parish Church in West Heath Drive.

She was attending a church service with family when she made excuses and left, but she did not reappear and has not been heard from since.

Ms Shahata, of Burne Street in Marylebone, is described as being British-Sudanese with long, brown, wavy hair, around 5ft 5in-tall and of heavy build.

She is deaf and speech-impaired, but understands basic British sign language and some Arabic. She also has learning difficulties.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a bright orange anorak and a white top with white jeans.

She is known to visit Edgware Road and Hyde Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Westminster Missing Person Unit on 020 7321 7680, the non-emergency police number on 101 or Missing People on 116000.