Missing: Barnet police search for man, 62, last seen in East Finchley

09:51 13 February 2017

Harrington Francis Picture: MPS

Police are appealing for help after a 62-year-old man went missing.

Harrington Francis was last seen at about 1pm at St Mary’s Catholic Church in High Road, East Finchley, on Saturday.

Mr Francis is described as 5ft 6in, of medium build, and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a dark jacket and a dark jumper.

He is also missing several front teeth and speaks with a Jamaican accent.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 101.

Missing: Barnet police search for man, 62, last seen in East Finchley

Harrington Francis Picture: MPS

