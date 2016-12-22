Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

Medics are on the scene

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Police were called at 11.28am to reports the man had been injured after falling from a wall in Finchley Road.

Neighbourhood watch service Shomrim North West London said it was helping police and paramedics at the scene after an intoxicated male “jumped from the second floor”.

A spokeswoman for the Met said the man’s injuries were not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing.