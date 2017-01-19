Man dies after being hit by train in King’s Cross station

King's Cross St. Pancras underground station Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A man died after being hit by a train in King’s Cross station yesterday.

He was treated for serious injuries by medics at the scene – on the westbound Piccadilly Line platform – but later died.

British Transport Police said they are still trying to identify the man to inform his family following the incident, which occurred at around 1.20pm.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.