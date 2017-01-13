Lord Alf Dubs to speak at Camden Holocaust Memorial Day

Lord Alf Dubs Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Politician, refugee advocate and Holocaust survivor Lord Alf Dubs has been announced as the keynote speaker for Camden’s Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lord Dubs was one of 10,000 children rescued by the Kindertransport, an organised British effort to rescue Jews from Nazi Germany and elsewhere in Europe during the 1930s.

He will speak at the British Library Theatre in Euston Road from 9–10am on Friday, January 27.

Mayor of Camden Cllr Nadia Shah will host the event, with a film and reflections by Rabbi Larry Tabick also part of the event.

Lord Dubs, who came to Britain from Prague as a child refugee in 1939, was successful last year in pushing through an amendment obliging the British government to take in some unaccompanied refugee children from other European countries.

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day event is: “How can life go on?”

It refers to both the mass murder of Jews during the Second World War and also contemporary instances of human suffering.

While the ceremony is free to attend, booking is required because space is limited.

To secure your place, email mayor@camden.gov.uk or phone 0207 974 5130.