‘Legendary’ Crouch End music promoter fighting to beat cancer – and release unheard Bowie recording

Barry Marshall-Everitt Archant

A “legendary” music promoter has raised £10,000 in three days as he looks to fund treatment for an extremely rare form of cancer.

Mr Marshall-Everitt said the unreleased Bowie recording is "absolutely outstanding" Picture: PA Mr Marshall-Everitt said the unreleased Bowie recording is "absolutely outstanding" Picture: PA

Barry Marshall-Everitt, 69, set up a crowdfunding page on Saturday and by Tuesday he had already attracted 5 per cent of his £200,000 target.

Two separate donations of £1,000 – both anonymous – particularly wowed Mr Marshall-Everitt, who only learned a treatment existed on January 1 when he chanced to see a US news bulletin at 3am.

He said: “I just can’t believe the reaction – I’m blown away.

“I knew I’d done a few good turns for people over the years, but seeing this is overwhelming.”

Barry Marshall-Everitt with his wife, the musician Bex Marshall Barry Marshall-Everitt with his wife, the musician Bex Marshall

Mr Marshall-Everitt – who lives in Crouch End – has been involved in music since his earliest years, and proudly labels himself a “raving hippy” who has always fought for the underdog.

Some of the acts he helped promote include The Shires and blues star Joe Bonamassa.

His wife, Bex Marshall, said: “He’s a legendary character who’s helped so many people in the industry – people who otherwise would never have been given a chance.”

In the early 1970s he managed a tour of “the nastiest dives in Britain” for rock giants T Rex.

“That was quite an experience – I remember Marc [Bolan] started the tour calling me ‘Barry’ and ended it by calling me ‘Driver’.

“But he was a sweetie pie.”

He also helped record a set with David Bowie in 1971, 45 minutes of which has never been released.

“I’m desperate to get that out when I’m healthy,” he said. “Bowie is absolutely outstanding in it – it’s just him, a guitar and a keyboard playing the whole of [the album] Hunky Dory.”

For now, though, his mind is set on overcoming his urethral cancer.

He was diagnosed in spring 2016 and said only 5pc of patients survive one year, while just 2pc survive two years.

He said: “I’m quite far down the line now – I’ve had four major operations, maximum radiotheraphy, plenty of chemotherapy.

“It’s the most nasty, aggressive thing I’ve ever come against. But I’m an old rock’n’roller with real passion and I’ll never say ‘No’.”

To donate to the fund, head to gofundme.com/barrycancerfund

Barry’s website can be found here: houseofmercy.tv