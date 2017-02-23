Search

Advanced search

Kentish Town woman with heart condition running to raise money for the British Heart Foundation

13:24 23 February 2017

Louise McCormick, who was born with a hole in her heart, is running for the British Heart Foundation

Louise McCormick, who was born with a hole in her heart, is running for the British Heart Foundation

Archant

A woman from Kentish Town born with a hole in her heart is to run 10km to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Comment
Louise McCormick is running for British Heart FoundationLouise McCormick is running for British Heart Foundation

Louise McCormick, who lives on Highgate Road, is pounding the streets in training for her second attempt at the Queen Elizabeth Park Run for the heart charity on March 26,

The 33-year-old, who underwent major surgery as a child, said: “I was born with an Atrial Septal Defect, which is a hole in my heart that was operated on and fixed when I was seven.

“Since then I’ve had Pulmonary Regurgitation which is a leaky valve in the heart and I have to get this checked by specialists every two years.”

Louise, who works in the music industry, had signed up for the same race last year but two weeks before the event she broke her toe in training.

Louise McCormick, who was born with a hole in her heart, is running for the British Heart FoundationLouise McCormick, who was born with a hole in her heart, is running for the British Heart Foundation

She said: “Training was going really well and I was on track to complete the run at a decent time until I broke my toe during training, I had to withdraw my place and hop around on crutches for a couple of weeks.”

Louise started running a few years ago. “Overall I am in good health and I am able to live a normal life but knowing how important exercise is for the heart, I started running.”

Once this challenge is complete she will the begin training for a full marathon in October.

“I hope to run a full marathon with my sister in October which currently feels terrifying to think about.”

Louise said of the British Heart Foundation: “It is a very important charity, and am hoping to raise a decent amount of money so they can continue their vital research and help people live better and healthier lives.”

Leanne Postlethwaite, fundraising event manager at BHF, said: “We are thankful to fundraisers like Louise who share their reasons for taking part in the event. We hope that Louise’s story will inspire more people to sign up the 5 or 10k to help us beat our fundraising target of £80,000 and join the fight against heart disease.”

To support Louise and her cause click on her fundraising page

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Murdered children’s author Helen Bailey lived happy life in Highgate for years before tragedy

17:05 Emily Banks

Murdered children’s author Helen Bailey lived for 20 years in Highgate before moving to Hertfordshire to be with the lover who turned out to be killer.

Police appeal after sexual assault outside Golders Green station

14:22 Nathalie Raffray

Police have released CCTV footage after a woman was sexually assaulted outside Golders Green station.

Four men in hospital after knife attack in Muswell Hill

12:06 Nathalie Raffray

Police are appealing for information after four men were admitted to hospital after being slashed in an “unprovoked” knife attack after a night out in Muswell Hill.

Greig City Academy making waves after being accepted to enter Rolex Fastnet Race

11:03 James Scott

A state school is making waves in sailing after being accepted to enter the Rolex Fastnet Offshore race in August.

Euston station closed amid Storm Doris chaos

Yesterday, 17:30 Iain Burns

Euston station has been closed because of overcrowding and disruption caused by Storm Doris.

‘Barmy’ Barnet libraries policy: Children set for World Book Day protest dressed as 1984 characters

Yesterday, 16:00 Iain Burns

Children dressed as Voldemort and characters from 1984 are planning to descend on East Finchley Library to stage a World Book Day protest against Barnet Council’s “ridiculous” and “dangerously unsafe” libraries policy.

Camden: Council tax to rise by 4.99% as extra 1% hike agreed to fund growing and ageing population

Yesterday, 14:30 Iain Burns

Council tax in Camden is set to rise by an extra 1 per cent – on top of the previously planned 3.99pc increase.

Kentish Town woman with heart condition running to raise money for the British Heart Foundation

Yesterday, 13:24 Nathalie Raffray

A woman from Kentish Town born with a hole in her heart is to run 10km to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Four men in hospital after knife attack in Muswell Hill

Neurologist recommends Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran is admitted to hospital immediately

Belsize Park: ‘Huge bang’ as car flips and occupants vanish

Hampstead creperie could be forced to close after shock £15k electricity bill

Euston station closed amid Storm Doris chaos

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now