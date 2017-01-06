Search

Advanced search

Kentish Town mum among thousands expected to march for ‘positive values’ after Trump election

15:25 09 January 2017

A promotional image for the march Picture: WMOL

A promotional image for the march Picture: WMOL

Archant

A group of women from North London who are “absolutely fed up” after the election of Donald Trump are helping to organise a women-led march to show solidarity with “people feeling nervous”.

Comment
A promotional image for the march Picture: WMOLA promotional image for the march Picture: WMOL

One is mother of three and flower shop owner Louise Chamberlain, who organised the march with seven other women late last year after despairing at the “negativity” of Mr Trump’s victorious election campaign and the “dark rhetoric” entering politics in general.

Named Women’s March on London, the demonstration – on January 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration as US president – will begin at 12pm near the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square and end in Trafalgar Square.

Ms Chamberlain, who is from Kentish Town, said: “Lots of my friends are black and gay and they’re scared.

“It’s about showing solidarity and spreading positive values because everything has been so negative lately.”

The 44-year-old, who is also worried about Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, added: “I’m not from any political party or anything like that – this isn’t about politics.”

Similar marches are taking place in dozens of cities across the world and have won the backing of celebrities such as actor Ian McKellen and organisations like Amnesty International.

Another organiser of the demonstration, Hackney-based Emma McNally, stressed that everybody is welcome to attend – from “all sides of the spectrum”.

She said: “It’s easy to say we are just a bunch of hippies but that’s not true. We are making real connections.”

Ms McNally said Amnesty International, the National Union of Students, Greenpeace, Black Lives Matter and Pride London are among the organisations showing support.

“We’ve also contacted the Right to see if they will join us – this is not about certain political parties,” she said.

The number of attendees should be in the thousands, Ms McNally added, a showing she hopes will “galvanise” people.

She said: “People getting offline and coming together is a pretty heartening and encouraging experience – it’s inspiring.”

But for Jehane Markham, also from Kentish Town, the march is about grieving for the “lost humanity and potential that has been swept away by the Trump administration”.

She added the march is also an attempt “wake up our government to the seriousness of the situation and to stop the normalisation of the power-crazy billionaire who has won the American election.”

If you intend to go to the march, organisers request that you register so they have an idea of how many people to expect.

To do so, and for more information, head to womensmarchlondon.com

Keywords: European Union US Federal Reserve United Kingdom United States Kentish Town London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Celebrity Big Brother star to make splash at Parliament Hill Lido to raise funds for children’s hospice.

12:11 Sam Corbishley
Model and television personality Casey Batchelor pictured at Haven House.

Model Casey Batchelor, who appeared in the reality show in 2014, is taking part in the Haven House Hospice Chilly Dip challenge on February 12.

Zadie Smith delves into her time at Hampstead School

15:56 James Scott
Zadie Smith. Credit: Dominique Nabokov

In our latest questions and answers instalment the author of White Teeth, Zadie Smith, looks back at attending Hampstead School between 1986 and 1993.

Kentish Town mum among thousands expected to march for ‘positive values’ after Trump election

15:25 Iain Burns
A promotional image for the march Picture: WMOL

A group of women from North London who are “absolutely fed up” after the election of Donald Trump are helping to organise a women-led march to show solidarity with “people feeling nervous”.

Man denies stealing £20,000 painting from Belsize Park art gallery

14:45 Iain Burns
Mentesh's case will be heard at Blackfriars Crown Court Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A man charged in connection with the theft of a £20,000 painting from a Belsize Park art gallery will be tried later this month.

Tube strike: Journeys home to be disrupted for Camden, Haringey and Barnet residents

13:20 Iain Burns
Tube stations across London are closed today because of a strike Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Closures across the London Underground network are set to disrupt journeys home tonight as stations in Camden, Haringey and Barnet remain shut.

Chalk Farm fire rages through the night as one man treated by paramedics

12:13 Iain Burns
The scene at the home in Chalk Farm Picture: LFB

A man was treated by paramedics after 35 firefighters fought to extinguish a blaze in Chalk Farm.

Owner of Fortis Green pub where Kinks first played dies

11:23 Iain Burns
George Karageorgis, owner of the Clissold Arms

Tributes have been paid to the “wonderful” owner of the Fortis Green pub where The Kinks played their first gig.

Updated: Water returns to Highgate homes after burst main

Friday, January 6, 2017 Iain Burns
The main burst in Southwood Lane, Highgate

A burst main in a Highgate street which closed a road and left nearby residents without access to water has been repaired.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Owner of Fortis Green pub where Kinks first played dies

George Karageorgis, owner of the Clissold Arms

Schoolgirl stabbed and raped in West Hampstead graveyard, court hears

Six men released on bail after appearing at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now