Kentish Town: Man robbed in his car sent to hospital with ‘significant’ head wound

12:01 02 March 2017

The man was robbed while in his car Picture: Emily Banks

A man has been taken to hospital after being robbed in his car this morning.

The Met said a suspect, also in a car, attacked the man in Bartholomew Road in Kentish Town at about 8.47am.

The car was later found in Gordon House Road in Gospel Oak.

He suffered “significant” head injuries, the police spokesman said, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are currently investigating.

More to follow.

