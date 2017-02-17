Search

Hundreds of new FGM cases reported in Camden, Haringey and Barnet as NSPCC condemns ‘dangerous practice’

10:30 17 February 2017

A tool surrendered in Dodoma, Tanzania, used to perform the 'dangerous practice' of FGM Picture: Sala Lewis/Irish Aid/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The number of new cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Haringey, Camden and Barnet have been revealed as the NSPCC said the practice has “no place in any society”.

Between April 2015 and March 2016, there were 5,702 new cases of FGM recorded in the country, according to the NHS.

In Camden, there were 140 instances of the practice – which is illegal in the UK – recorded, while in Haringey the number was 95.

Barnet, meanwhile, had 50 new cases and neighbouring Brent had 325.

The NSPCC, which has been contacted more than 1,500 times since starting its FGM hotline in June 2013, said that despite the practice being a criminal offence for 30 years – as well as it being a crime since 2003 for UK residents or citizens to take their child overseas to undergo the procedure – there is yet to be a single successful prosecution.

John Cameron, head of NSPCC Helplines, said: “For far too long female genital cutting has been cloaked in secrecy so we need more people in communities to join forces to ensure this dangerous practice is ended.

“This is child abuse and it is against the law. It has no place in any society.”

He added: “Some families who subject their children to female genital mutilation may do so because of cultural norms or that they believe it will help their child improve their life. It’s vital that everyone realises FGM serves no purpose, and leaves long lasting physical and emotional scars on the victims.

Around 137,000 girls and women in England and Wales are thought to be have been affected by FGM.

Anyone concerned a child is at risk of or has experienced FGM can speak to an NSPCC advisor on 0800 028 3550 or by email at fgmhelp@nspcc.org.uk

More information can be found online at nspcc.org.uk/fgm

Children can call Childline at any time on 0800 1111

If you suspect a child is in immediate danger, dial the emergency services on 999

