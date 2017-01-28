Search

Advanced search

Holocaust survivor from Cricklewood writes a book about her life

11:09 31 January 2017

Rose Lebor with her book (Pic: Jonathan Goldberg)

Rose Lebor with her book (Pic: Jonathan Goldberg)

Jonathan Goldberg

A Holocaust survivor from Cricklewood has written a book about her life before and after she lived in a concentration camp in honour of her granddaughter.

"Going back to Poland was more difficult than I thought it would be.
The camp was sanitised to such an extent that unless you had been told what was going on you couldn’t guess.
I think every one who has survived the Holocaust should write a book."

Rose Lebor

Rose Lebor, of Anson Road, is the only Lady Mayoress in Britain to have survived the Nazi atrocity which claimed the lives of up to six million Jews during the second World War.

The 76-year-old, who is married to ex-councillor and Brent Mayor John Lebor, told the Times she wrote the book so her granddaughter Lilly can know more about her heritage.

She said: “My granddaughter is six and I am 76 so by the time she is interested I might not be here.

“By the time you have the time to ask your parents it’s too late because when you are young you are busy, busy all the time.”

Mrs Lebor’s book aptly titled ‘My Story’ details the four years she spent in Majdanek concentration camp in the Polish city of Krakow and her family eventually settling in France after World War II ended.

Born in Krakow in 1940, Mrs Lebor and her mother were placed in two ghettos before being put in Majdanek.

After the war they were sent to a survivors’ camp where Mrs Lebor’s mother met her second husband and all three were ferried to Austria.

The family illegally crossed the Alps into Italy where they lived for two years before travelling to France.

“My parents chose France because the French had a reputation of freedom and equality,” Mrs Lebor said.

“My father paid someone to take us illegally over the mountains so we walked over the Alps. It’s like modern history repeating itself with today’s refuges.”

The book also tells how Mrs Lebor came to London for six months to perfect her English but ended up meeting her husband and staying for good.

In 2001 Mrs Lebor returned to Krakow for the first time since she left with her husband who was the Brent Mayor.

She said: “Going back to Poland was more difficult than I thought it would be.

“The camp was sanitised to such an extent that unless you had been told what was going on you couldn’t guess.

“I think every one who has survived the Holocaust should write a book.

“It was emotional to write it at times but I am glad I did and Lilly will know about her roots.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Chief Rabbi slams Donald Trump’s Muslim ban

06:48 Emily Banks
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis

The Chief Rabbi last night slammed US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel to the US from some Muslim-majority countries.

Camden Council: Donald Trump visa policy creates a ‘second class’ of UK citizen

11:25 Iain Burns
US President Donald Trump Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

Camden Council has condemned US President Donald Trump’s executive order on migration because it creates a “second class” of British citizen.

Holocaust survivor from Cricklewood writes a book about her life

11:09 Lorraine King
Rose Lebor with her book (Pic: Jonathan Goldberg)

A Holocaust survivor from Cricklewood has written a book about her life before and after she lived in a concentration camp in honour of her granddaughter.

Highgate actress Juliet Stevenson condemns Trump’s ‘cruel’ Muslim ban

Yesterday, 15:35 Nathalie Raffray
Juliet Stevenson

Actress and charity founder Juliet Stevenson CBE has slammed Donald Trump’s Muslim ban as she launched a charity drive to help refugees.

Petition for George Michael statue near his Highgate home given to Downing Street

Yesterday, 11:46 Anna Behrmann
John Vasiliou handing in his petition in Downing Street on Sunday

A petition calling for a bronze statue of George Michael for the green opposite his home in The Grove has reached more than 4,000 signatures and gained the support of one of the late pop singer’s cousins

Shock after Belsize gym closes ‘without warning’

Yesterday, 11:35 Iain Burns
The poster on the front of the centre's window Picture: Jen Roberts

A popular Belsize Park gym has closed without warning, members have said, leaving users and staff shocked and confused.

Syrian refugee family given home thanks to generosity of Muswell Hill landlords

Yesterday, 11:34 Nathalie Raffray
Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)

A Syrian family who fled their war torn country can now rebuild their lives after two Muswell Hill landlords offered them a home.

Family receive £125,000 ransom demand to free West Hampstead mum Nazanin from Iranian jail

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Emily Banks
Nazanin and Richard Ratcliffe with daughter Gabriella

The family of West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have reported that they have received an offer to arrange Nazanin’s release from jail in return for paying a ransom of 600 million Iranian toman to a fixer - the equivalent of £125,000.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Petition for George Michael statue near his Highgate home given to Downing Street

John Vasiliou handing in his petition in Downing Street on Sunday

Pop star George Michael secretly funded Highgate’s Fair in the Square celebrations and village Christmas Tree

George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Shock after Belsize gym closes ‘without warning’

The poster on the front of the centre's window Picture: Jen Roberts

Syrian refugee family given home thanks to generosity of Muswell Hill landlords

Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)

Highgate actress Juliet Stevenson condemns Trump’s ‘cruel’ Muslim ban

Juliet Stevenson
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now