Search

Advanced search

Holloway Road chaos will now go on until SPRING

09:28 12 January 2017

The new Upper Holloway Bridge is under construction. Picture: TfL.

The new Upper Holloway Bridge is under construction. Picture: TfL.

Archant

Despairing commuters expecting an end to the traffic hell around Holloway Road on Monday will instead have to wait until spring, the Gazette can reveal.

Comment
Contractors work on the steel bridge installation. Picture: TfL.Contractors work on the steel bridge installation. Picture: TfL.

Next week should have put an end to three months of chaotic closures around the Upper Holloway bridge.

But Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that although the road will reopen, bus lanes in both directions will remain closed for a few more months.

To make matters worse, long-running work at Highbury Corner, which had been suspended during the A1 closure, will now resume. Only one lane will open in each direction between the roundabout and Digwell Street until the end of March.

The last-minute, £25million work on the A1 has caused bedlam for drivers, cyclists, bus users and businesses over the last three months.

The work on the A1 near the Upper Holloway bridge. Picture: TfLThe work on the A1 near the Upper Holloway bridge. Picture: TfL

Islington Council, which was left scrambling to ease the congestion caused by the surprise closures, was forced to ban lorries from Tufnell Park Road because it could often be seen in a state of complete gridlock, with buses forced to switch off their engines at times.

The huge works up the road at the Archway gyratory have only added to problems for commuters, while traders in the closed off stretch of the A1 have been hit hard too.

Barber Nick Christophorou said his business, Short Cut Barber, had suffered massively and will tomorrow march to the TfL head office with a petition demanding compensation for his losses.

Nick said last year: “I have been in business at my present location for nearly 20 years and have an established client base.

“The recent totally unexpected and unannounced road closure of Holloway Road due to Upper Holloway bridge replacement works has hit my trade like a bomb.

“I am unable to display my sandwich board on the pavement as I have done for years and many clients assume I am not open.

“TfL should have given us local businesses some notice of these works and I am totally at odds as to why this disruption should inconvenience us for nearly three months, let alone more.

“In this day and age a quarter of a year to solve a minor replacement is absolutely ridiculous.

“Surely TfL owes local businesses an apology and compensation for loss of earnings.”

Nick Fairholme, TfL’s director of projects, said: “The bus lane closures are required until early spring, while we complete the final stage of work to the bridge and prepare Upper Holloway Station for reopening in February.

“We would like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience while these vital works take place and apologise for the inconvenience caused by the road closure.”

Related articles

Keywords: Islington Council London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Government slams Iran’s ‘dire’ human rights as jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe waits on appeal

14:29 Anna Behrmann
Nazanin's two-year-old daughter, Gabriella, was turned away from visiting her mum in jail last week

In a letter addressed to Hampstead residents, the foreign office revealed Prime Minister Theresa May has put her concerns about Nazanin in writing to the Iranian President

Baby Jesus statue goes missing from crib at Highgate church

13:38 Sam Corbishley
Parishioners at St Joseph's are hopeful Baby Jesus will be returned soon.

Parishioners noticed the figure had been removed from its place at the heart of a display inside St Joseph’s Catholic church on Highgate Hill.

Hampstead residents vow to fight planned demolition of ‘splendid’ home

15:00 Iain Burns
The house, once known as 'Danehurst', in Redington Road Picture: RedFrog

Residents have pledged to fight against plans to demolish a “splendid” Edwardian building in Hampstead and replace it with a four-storey complex of eight flats and a double basement.

Calls for CCTV cameras in Belsize Park streets after £30k smash-and-grab spree

14:05 Sam Corbishley
Taherah CCTV stills 3

Business owners in Belsize Park have made a desperate plea for CCTV in the streets and better police protection after a £30,000 smash-and-grab spree has seen at least six shops targeted in as many weeks.

Camden charity’s research into music of the Holocaust launched with concert

17:00 Iain Burns
Clive Marks, left, with Shirli Gilbert Picture: ORT

A Camden charity has launched a programme to increase research into the music of the Holocaust – with a sell-out concert.

Clissold Arms George: All welcome to attend funeral of popular Fortis Green landlord

11:59 Iain Burns
George Karageorgis

The funeral of a much-loved Fortis Green landlord will take place next week.

Man guilty of raping and trying to murder schoolgirl in West Hampstead cemetery

10:56 Iain Burns
Miles Edward Hughes Picture: MPS

A teenager has been found guilty of attempted murder and rape after cutting a 15-year-old schoolgirl with a knife in a Hampstead cemetery before forcing her to have sex with him.

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

Yesterday, 12:30 Iain Burns
The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

Commuters are being warned about potential disruption as sleet, snow, wind and rain have been forecast for rush hour tonight.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Owner of Fortis Green pub where Kinks first played dies

George Karageorgis, owner of the Clissold Arms

Updated: REVEALED: The Camden streets to receive fortnightly rubbish collections

Hampstead Picture: Camden Council

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

Schoolgirl stabbed and raped in West Hampstead graveyard, court hears

Six men released on bail after appearing at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now