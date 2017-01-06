Highgate homes left without water after burst main

The main burst in Southwood Lane, Highgate Archant

A burst main in a Highgate street has closed a road and left nearby residents without access to water.

Thames Water said the incident, in Southwood Lane, occurred this morning.

The road has been closed southbound from The Woodman.

Apologising to customers for the disruption, the company said in a statement: “Mains are currently shut to stop flooding and we need to carry out water quality checks before re-directing water supply to this area.”

The last update from Thames Water about the incident was at 12.02pm, when residents were told the water could be shut off for “up to two hours”.

Thames Water has been contacted for an update.