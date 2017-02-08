Highgate actress Juliet Stevenson’s charity bash raises £41,000 for refugees

Actress and charity founder Juliet Stevenson hosted an evening full of laughs raising £41,000 for refugees.

Comedian Ruby Wax was a special guest at the HighgateHasHeart winter party on Saturday attended by 150 supporters.

Fellow comedian and director David Schneider ran the silent auction as a bevy of exclusive prizes went under the hammer.

People bid for a tour of the Channel 4 studio hosted by Jon Snow and acting tuition with Ms Stevenson, whose film roles include Bend It Like Beckham and Truly, Madly, Deeply.

A private tour around the Aston Martin factory was on offer as well as weekends away at home and abroad.

All proceeds from evening, raised through the auction, raffle donations and tickets sales, will be divided between the Islington Centre for Refugees, Help Refugees and Safe Passage.

Ms Stevenson said: “We were delighted with the way the event went. The generosity of those who attended, the individuals and companies who donated the items to auction and the bidders, both online and on the night. The community rallied together to make a fantastic evening and the money raised will have a big impact on the three charities we support.”