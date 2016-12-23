Search

Advanced search

Policeman donates kidney to his sister at the Royal Free in time for Christmas

15:24 23 December 2016

Tristan Hunter and Amy Hennessey at the Royal Free Hospital for their operation

Tristan Hunter and Amy Hennessey at the Royal Free Hospital for their operation

Archant

A brother has given the ultimate Christmas and New Year’s gift to his sister, by donating one of his kidneys at the Royal Free Hospital

Comment
Tristan Hunter and Amy Hennessey as children growing up togetherTristan Hunter and Amy Hennessey as children growing up together

Metropolitan Police officer Tristan Hunter, 32, bravely donated his kidney to his 38-year-old sister, Amy Hennessey, the mother of twins and a primary school teacher.

The brother and sister were operated on by the pioneering team at the Royal Free, who carry out around 120 transplants a year.

Ms Hennessey, who has two 10-year-old boys, Freddie and Alfie, suffered reflux as a baby, which badly damaged her kidneys.

Her kidney function has deteriorated over the years and when she was pregnant, she had to have her twin boys delivered at 29 weeks.

The kidney was successfully transplanted from brother to sisterThe kidney was successfully transplanted from brother to sister

Without a transplant, Ms Hennessey would have needed to go on a dialysis programme.

Her brother donated his kidney in a gruelling nine-hour operation.

The Royal Free shared real-time updates from the operating theatre on social media site Twitter this week. Following the surgery, in November, both siblings are recovering well and spent a family Christmas together,

Ms Hennessey said: “I am completely overwhelmed by what Tristan has done.

She added: “I feel amazing – I can’t remember when I felt this well. I’ve got more energy, I just feel so much healthier.”

Before the operation, different members of the family were tested to see if their tissue types matched – and the two siblings were a perfect match.

Mr Hunter wanted to have the procedure before his first child was born, who is due in March.

He said: “I knew that I wanted to do it, but I did start to feel nervous the closer we got to the operation – it started to hit home...I thought it was going to be really painful, but it wasn’t too bad and the doctors and staff were amazing.”

Surgeon Colin Forman performed the key hole surgery on Mr Hennessey to remove the kidney and surgeon Bimbi Fernando then performed the transplant on Ms Hennessey.

Mr Fernando said: “We are desperately short of organ donors, three people a day are dying on the UK transplant list of all types of organ failure.

“It’s essential we open our donor pool.”

Mr Forman said he finds it very rewarding to see patients who are completely “transformed” after receiving transplants.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Policeman donates kidney to his sister at the Royal Free in time for Christmas

Yesterday, 15:24 Anna Behrmann
Tristan Hunter and Amy Hennessey at the Royal Free Hospital for their operation

A brother has given the ultimate Christmas and New Year’s gift to his sister, by donating one of his kidneys at the Royal Free Hospital

MISSING: Concern mounts for Yoav Stern, last spotted in Golders Green

Yesterday, 13:36 Iain Burns
Yoav Stern, 27, who was last spotted in Golders Green

Family of an Israeli man first reported missing nearly three weeks ago are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

War hero’s 7 medals stolen from Fortis Green home

Yesterday, 10:32 Iain Burns
The seven medals stolen during the burglary Picture: MPS

Treasured medals won by a “courageous” Second World War veteran have been stolen from a home in Fortis Green.

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

Thu, 15:50 Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

Thu, 15:45 Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

Thu, 13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

Thu, 13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

Haringey’s chief quits to head up affordable housing body

Thu, 11:42 Iain Burns
Haringey chief executive Nick Walkley

The head of Haringey Council is to quit and take charge of a government housing body.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

‘Trouble-stirring’ note sent to ‘Really British’ shopkeeper after he buys Union Jack Jaguar

Chris Ostwald with his Union Jack Jaguar, previously owned by Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran faces a ban on seeing her toddler

Nazanin with her mother and baby Gabriella in Iran

Man jailed after videoing rape of ‘vulnerable’ girl, 14, in Camden

Denzel Amadi-Jestus Picture: MPS

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now