Search

Advanced search

Haringey Council threatened with legal action as it takes the first step to privatise £2bn of land

12:09 17 February 2017

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Haringey's cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Nigel Sutton

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Haringey's cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Nigel Sutton

© Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

An overseas developer has been confirmed for Haringey’s plans to privatise large swathes of council estates and land - as legal action is launched and hundreds waved colourful signs in protest

Comment
Campaigners hope to stop the council land sell-off - before it is too late. Photo: Nigel SuttonCampaigners hope to stop the council land sell-off - before it is too late. Photo: Nigel Sutton

Australian-based developers Lendlease have been selected as the council’s partner for its contested £2bn Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV), which is due to be approved in the summer.

Under the unprecedented plans, the largest of their kind ever proposed by a UK council, swathes of council land, housing and business property will be transferred to a private company, owned 50/50 by the council and Lendlease.

Alexandra Park resident Gordon Peters, chair of Older People’s Reference Group for Haringey, sent a legal letter to the council, demanding they halt the HDV process and insisting the project needs more scrutiny.

He is concerned the final decision on the HDV will be taken by a small number of Labour councillors on Haringey’s cabinet rather than the full council. He has vowed to trigger a judicial review process if council leader Cllr Claire Kober fails to respond by February 27.

Speaking after Tuesday’s decision, he said: “Appalling decision and I think a huge own goal for council leadership.”

Cllr Gail Engert, Lib Dem leader of the opposition, said: “This decision is far too big and far too important to be taken by a handful of Labour cabinet members.”

The council says the scheme will unlock the benefits of 5,000 new homes in the borough, although some council estates will be demolished to make way for new homes.

Cllr Kober said: “This 50:50 partnership ensures the council is involved in all decisions and, crucially, can ensure that a share of the profits goes back into other regeneration initiatives, affordable housing and funding the services we provide for residents.”

A Lendlease spokesman said: “This 50:50 partnership is an exciting opportunity to work with the borough and the community to deliver the council’s growth ambitions and unlock new jobs, homes, schools and a wide range of other benefits for local people.

“We recognise the long-term commitment and responsibilities inherent in this, and are looking forward to working with the council to follow the necessary process over the coming months.”

Sites that may be included in the HDV include the former Cranwood care home in Muswell Hill.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Haringey Council threatened with legal action as it takes the first step to privatise £2bn of land

12:09 Anna Behrmann
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Haringey's cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Nigel Sutton

An overseas developer has been confirmed for Haringey’s plans to privatise large swathes of council estates and land - as legal action is launched and hundreds waved colourful signs in protest

Not guilty: Westbourne man cleared of raping woman he met online as sister awaits sentencing

11:01 Iain Burns
Colin Leacock Picture: CENTRAL NEWS

A man charged with raping a woman he met on a dating site after his domineering sister turned her into an “unpaid skivvy” has been cleared.

Hundreds of new FGM cases reported in Camden, Haringey and Barnet as NSPCC condemns ‘dangerous practice’

10:30 Iain Burns
A tool surrendered in Dodoma, Tanzania, used to perform the 'dangerous practice' of FGM Picture: Sala Lewis/Irish Aid/PA

The number of new cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Haringey, Camden and Barnet have been revealed as the NSPCC said the practice has “no place in any society”.

King’s Cross stabbing: Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

09:36 James Morris
The 27-year-old man collapsed in Pentonville Road's McDonald's branch in the early hours of Wednesday. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the groin on Wednesday.

Euston: Woman killed by lorry is named

09:24 Iain Burns
The woman was hit in Hampstead Road Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

A woman who died after being hit by a lorry in Euston has been named.

Highgate: Chartered accountant forged his mum’s signature to claim share of £160m business empire

Yesterday, 16:46 Iain Burns
The High Court Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

A chartered accountant and “self-confessed liar” from Highgate forged his dead mum’s will to guarantee himself a slice of his family’s £160million business empire.

Haringey leaders roundly condemn government’s halt to child refugee scheme

Yesterday, 14:32 Nathalie Raffray
Rabbi David Mason at a silent vigil outside the Home Office to call for reinstatement of the Dubs Scheme

Faith leaders in Haringey have joined their MP in condemning the government’s decision to stop vulnerable child refugees from entering the UK.

‘It’s class war’: Resistance promised as hundreds sign petitions against Camden bin collection changes

Yesterday, 07:00 Iain Burns
Cllr Don Williams, inset, said the changes amount to 'class war'

The council has been accused of starting a “class war” as opposition grows to its plans to reduce rubbish collections in the north of Camden.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

PICTURES: Abandoned dogs find a home as Ricky Gervais joins Valentine’s Dog walk

The dogs lead the way at the All Dogs Matter Valentine's Day walk. Photo: Dieter Perry

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe held in Iran denied urgent medical treatment

Nazanin with her daughter Gabriella

Found: Barnet police locate man, 62, who went missing from East Finchley

Harrington Francis Picture: MPS

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Euston

The woman was hit in Hampstead Road Picture: PA/Joe Giddens
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now